How to Watch ‘United We Fall’ Online Without Cable

New sitcom United We Fall hopes to become the latest in a string of highly successful family comedies on ABC, following in the footsteps of Modern Family and The Goldbergs. It premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch United We Fall on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘United We Fall’ Preview

United We Fall (ABC) Trailer HD – comedy seriesUnited We Fall is a multi-cultural family sitcom that shows how, when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible. Premiering on ABC, Wednesday July 15th at 8/7c with back-to-back episodes. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more United We Fall season 1 promos in HD! Like United We Fall on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeFallABC Follow United We Fall on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnitedWeFallABC Follow United We Fall on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/UnitedWeFallABC » Starring: Will Sasso, Christina Vidal, Jane Curtin, Emma Grace Helton Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=P1mutEzaTG8 2020-06-18T22:24:40Z

This new family sitcom on ABC follows the trials and tribulations of Jo (Christina Vidal) and Bill (Will Sasso), who are the parents of two young children, Emily (Ella Grace Helton) and Lulu (Ireland and Sedona Carjaval), and have to deal with Bill’s judgmental live-in mother, Sandy (Jane Curtin), and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family, neither of whom ever hesitate to tell Jo and Bill when they’re screwing up, especially Jo’s protective brother, Chuy (Guillermo Diaz).

“Each episode will show that when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible,” reads the ABC press release.

The premiere is actually two back-to-back episodes starting with the Pilot, the description of which reads: “Bill and Jo juggle a typical day that starts with a parent-teacher conference and ends with a trip to the ER. After defending their parenting style, or lack thereof, to teachers, doctors, and social workers, they find comfort in the fact that their kids are healthy and happy and that they’re all in this together.”

United We Fall PreviewSubscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-07-10T21:09:04Z

Then the second episode, titled “The Biter,” sees that “at Chuy’s insistence, Bill and Jo finally enroll Lulu in preschool only to discover she is a biter. While they navigate incident reports and overprotective parents, Sandy explores their family history with an ancestry DNA kit.”

The following week, on July 22, “Date Night” sees “Bill and Jo reluctantly ask Sandy to babysit after Chuy and Brie convince them to join their weekly date night. Bill and Jo discover they’re a bit rusty at romance, while Sandy discovers she’s a bit rusty at parenting.”

And on July 29, “Participation Trophy” features “In an attempt to get Emily interested in something other than her iPad, Bill and Jo enroll her in her uncle Chuy’s soccer clinic. Meanwhile, Sandy’s infamous gift-giving habit gets out of hand.”

One of the executive producers on the show is Seth Gordon, who has also been an executive producer for The Goldbergs, Marry Me, Atypical, The Good Doctor, Sneaky Pete, and For All Mankind.

United We Fall airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

