Usman vs Masvidal Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 251 Online

It’s officially time for one of the best MMA cards of all-time as a trio of title fights headline UFC 251 from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The main PPV card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo third on the card, Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway fourth and Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal fifth. If you want to watch a live stream of the fights online, you’ll need to order the PPV right here, and then watch on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN website (computer) or ESPN app (phone or other streaming device).

You can read on for a more detailed rundown of how to buy the PPV and then watch the fights online:

UFC 251 Preview

Three belts are on the line on Saturday night as fighters gather in Abu Dhabi to kick off a historic string of events from Fight Island.

The main event pits Jorge Masvidal thinks Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. Masvidal took the fight on six days notice after top contender Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

“At the end of the day it’s a fight, it’s not a math test, it’s not an SAT test, that I’m not maybe the best at,” Masvidal told the UFC’s virtual media day. “It’s what I’ve done since a child, my fascination since youth. So I just gotta go out and believe in myself and give it everything I got.

“There are other guys I would have said I don’t want to take it on six days. He’s the perfect guy to take it on six days. Weak minded. He has 17 different personalities and I don’t know which one is going to turn up to fight.”

Usman is on an 11-fight win streak and is 16-1 in his career. He won the belt last December by knocking out Colby Covington.

“I’m a true martial artist,” Usman told reporters, per MMAFighting.com. “I don’t care for all of the trash talk. That’s kind of been a knock on me. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you don’t entertain us. You don’t give us the bullsh*t and this and that,’ I don’t really care. I got into this to be a martial artist, not to be a trash-talking genius or machine, or what not.

“Everything that I say is facts. It’s truly what I feel. Like I said in my last fight (with Colby Covington at UFC 245), I broke that guy’s face and that’s kind of what happened. The fight before that, I said I was gonna dominate (Tyron) Woodley from start to finish and that’s exactly what happened.”

In the other two title fights, champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on Max Holloway will square off in a rematch for the featherweight championship and Petr Yan will battle Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title.

Main Card

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant