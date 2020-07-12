Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 5 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 5 airs Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 5, titled ”Drive Me Crazy Like a Roulette Wheel,” reads, “Larissa has a date with a mystery man. In Nigeria, Angela receives a horrific first-day surprise. Colt’s mother meets his girlfriend. Kalani’s father finds out about Asuelu’s misdeeds. Elizabeth and Andrei have a rocky first morning in Moldova.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Syngin is Questioning His Future With Tania in the U.S. & Confronts Her About Being Her Soulmate

Tania and Syngin get into another argument during the July 12 episode of the show after Syngin reveals that he isn’t committed to staying in the U.S. Now that the reality stars are no longer living in Tania’s mother’s shed, they’re starting to look toward the future – something Syngin is starting to question, especially since Tania revealed that she doesn’t think he’s her soulmate.

After Syngin confronts Tania about wanting to travel more and his hesitance on settling down permanently in the states, he brings up the soulmate issue once more. “You want me to come here and build a family and s–t with you, but you don’t even recognize me as your soulmate,” Syngin tells Tania during Sunday’s episode of the show. “I’m just explaining that I think that’s a little bit f–king messed up.”

He then adds during a confessional, “Before me and Tania were married, she dropped a bombshell on me and said she doesn’t feel that I’m her soulmate. And it was fine, it wasn’t worth breaking up over because it was something we could talk through and sort through, but it can be hard for me sometimes to understand when she wants to talk and make future plans, but she’s unsure if I’m her true soulmate.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

