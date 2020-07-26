Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 7 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 7 airs Sunday, July 26 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 7, titled ”The Best Mistake of My Life,” reads, “Drama erupts when Colt and Debbie meet Jess’ family. Angela refuses to act as a Nigerian woman. Larissa is betrayed by Eric. Elizabeth’s family questions Andrei’s past. Asuelu throws Kalani under the bus. Paul hopes to win over Karine with a surprise.”

Elizabeth’s Family Dig Into Andrei’s Past & Debbie & Jess Start Fighting Over Dinner

Go wild! #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After is all-new Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/KjN6o9JjUO — TLC Network (@TLC) July 23, 2020

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day promises some serious drama when Jess invites Colt and his mother Debbie to her parent’s house for dinner and drinks. Debbie starts drilling Jess on her intentions with colt and when she asks Jess’ family how they feel about how fast Colt and Jess are moving, Jess gets defensive and tells Debbie “f–k you.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s father and brother land in Moldova and they immediately start drama with Andrei. They ask why Andrei moved to Ireland when he had a good job as a police officer in Moldova, and when Andrei refuses to answer, they start questioning his family about Andrei’s past, which doesn’t sit well with the reality star.

For those who need a recap, last week’s episode saw Larissa’s roommate kick her out of the house, so she ends up moving in with Eric for the time being. However, she uncovers some unpleasant messages between Eric and a woman from Colorado, and when she confronts the woman she learns that Eric was complaining about their relationship and talking to strangers about their sex life shortly after their last breakup, so fans have plenty to look forward to tonight.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

