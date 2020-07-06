Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 6 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 6 airs Monday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 6, titled ”Don’t Grumpy Stop,” reads, “Deavan is upset by Jihoon’s lack of preparation. Tim packs up his house, hoping this move will save his relationship. Ari arrives in Ethiopia and is shocked over her new apartment. Jenny puts pressure on Sumit.”

Deavan Blames Jihoon For Their Crappy Apartment & Threatens to Leave With Her Mother

Deavan Returns to South Korea | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayDeavan, her mom Elicia and the kids arrive in South Korea with Jihoon and his parents there to welcome them at the airport! Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-06-30T17:15:01Z

For those who need a recap, Deavan and her mother Elicia arrived in South Korea during last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they were not impressed when they pulled up to Deavan and Jihoon’s new apartment.

Tonight’s episode expands on that frustration, with Deavan blaming Jihoon for not properly checking out the place before she arrived. The two get into a big argument and Jihoon starts to get visibly frustrated while promising Deavan that he would sort everything out. However, Deavan doesn’t believe him and threatens to leave with the kids when her mother heads back to the U.S., so they clearly have some issues to work out this season.

Meanwhile, Jenny asks Sumit about the divorce papers, and he explains that it’s very difficult to obtain the paperwork until the divorce is finalized. Tim continues packing for Colombia and confesses how Melyza caught him cheating, Kenneth continues his four-day travels through the U.S. to Mexico to be with Armando, and Ariela arrives in Ethiopia (and is unpleasantly surprised at the state of their apartment as well), so tonight’s episode promises some serious drama.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

