90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 7 airs Monday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 7, titled ”I’m Not Your Baby,” reads, “Bini’s apartment options shock Ari and her mom. Armando prepares for Kenny’s arrival. Jenny is out of patience for Sumit’s excuses on his divorce papers. Deavan is done with Jihoon’s lies. Brittany’s visit with Yazan’s parents doesn’t go as planned.”

Brittany & Yazan Continue Arguing & Yazan’s Parents Yell at Brittany

VideoVideo related to watch 90 day fiancé: the other way season 2 episode 7 online 2020-07-13T19:09:03-04:00

Brittany and Yazan continue arguing during tonight’s episode of the show. For those who need a recap, the reality stars got into a pretty heated argument during a recent episode of the show after Yazan saw Brittany hug another man. Brittany hasn’t forgotten about Yazan’s meltdown, and she tells him tonight that he doesn’t love or respect her.

“If I decide to hug another American because that’s our custom, than that’s what I’m gonna do, you’re not gonna tell me not to,” she says in the clip above. Yazan tells her she can just say hello to them, and she reminds him again that she isn’t from Jordan, saying, “No, when I see your Arabic people I’ll say hi, but when I see my people, it’s my custom to do that.” Brittany also adds, that it’s “wrong that you try to control me and tell me that my custom and my culture is wrong.”

After the two finally get to Yazan’s parents house, his mom and dad immediately start asking Brittany when they plan to finally tie the knot, which doesn’t sit well with the reality star. She tries to explain that she’s waiting for her dad to fly over (although she is also waiting for her divorce to be finalized), and Yazan’s mother gets angry and starts shouting at Brittany, so tonight’s episode promises some serious drama.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

