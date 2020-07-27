Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 9 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 9 airs Monday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Crossing the Line,” reads, “Tim gets the welcome from Melyza that he feared. Ari’s mom goes on the offensive. Brittany and Yazan turn to an ally for help. Kenny and Armando‘s first trip into town worries them both. Tired of Jihoon’s lies, Deavan presses for the truth.”

Melyza Questions Tim About the Woman He Cheated on Her With

Melyza means business…🤨 Watch her ask all of the right questions on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/C7glPu5doO — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 26, 2020

Melyza questions Tim about his infidelity during tonight’s episode of the show, and Tim is visibly uncomfortable with her questions. He explains that the woman he cheated on Melyza with was someone he knew from work, and that their interactions started out innocently enough, but quickly turned into flirting before he invited her back to his house.

“First it started as just friendly conversation, and then friendly conversation turned into flirting and texting back and forth, and it just happened where she came over,” Tim explains in the clip above. Melyza then questions if he invited her, and Tim answers, “Yeah I told her to come hang out. I really truly thought that I was going to be able to keep it right at that line.”

He also tries to tell her that he he “really didn’t think anything would happen,” which doesn’t sit well with Melyza. “Obviously that’s bulls–t,” Melyza says during a confessional. “He knows what he’s doing, very well. Why would he be looking at other people, you know, and setting dates and all of that just out of boredom or for fun, if he didn’t have any intention of actually doing it.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

