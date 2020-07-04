Macy’s Fireworks 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The 2020 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular broadcasts live tonight, from 8-10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific or 7-9 p.m. Central/Mountain on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch [SHOW X] on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

About Tonight’s Celebration

This year the fireworks have been a little bit different. In order to cut down on crowds and to provide a little more entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, Macy’s hosted short fireworks shows in different locations all week long. These included locations like East River and Coney Island in Brooklyn.

The nightly locations did draw some complaints since they weren’t expecting the fireworks to happen, NJ.com reported. Some people said it sounds almost like a war zone and had concerned them because they didn’t know what was going on. The locations for each night were the following:

Monday night: Queens

Tuesday: Lower Manhattan and northern Staten Island

Wednesday: Midtown Manhattan over Times Square

Thursday: Bronx Borough Hall

Here’s a look back at what happened in Queens:

Susan Tercero, executive producer, told MSN: “In re-imagining this year’s show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York.”

Tonight’s event is going to be extra special. It will include salutes to frontline workers by Alicia Keys and Mayo Clinic surgeon Dr. Elvis, along with a performance by the Young People’s Chorus of NYC. It’s going to take place at the Empire State Building.

The talent you’ll see tonight when you watch online includes John Legend, Staff Sergeant Jeremy Gaynor, Tim McGraw, Amanda Gorman, Black Eyed Peas, and more. Tonight’s event is expected to be two hours long.

MSN reported that this event will include the best of the previous fireworks, so people can see highlights of what happened all week long, along with the big finale performance. It all kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates