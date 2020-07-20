How to Watch Twins Games Online Without Cable

After a breakthrough 101-win season last year, the Minnesota Twins enter the shortened 2020 campaign among the favorites in the American League.

In 2020, almost all Twins games will be televised in local markets on Fox Sports North, while some will also be nationally televised on either Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN or MLB Network. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch every Twins game on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following streaming services:

Twins Channels Included: Fox Sports North (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN

Price: $54.99 per month

For in-market viewers, Hulu With Live TV is the cheapest streaming service that includes Fox Sports North. In other words, if you live in Minneapolis or a surrounding Twins market, this is the cheapest way to watch every Twins game without cable:

Once signed up, you can then watch Twins games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV also comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Twins Channels Included: Fox Sports North (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network

Price: $64.99 per month

YouTube TV is a good option for those who also want MLB Network. However, it’s $10 per month more than Hulu With Live TV, and it’s worth noting that any Twins game that is televised nationally on MLB Network will be on locally on Fox Sports North, so it’s not a necessary option for in-market viewers.

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch Twins games live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Twins Channels Included: Fox Sports North (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN

Price: $80 per month

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles, but the cheapest of those that includes Fox Sports North is the “Max” bundle, which comes in at $80 per month. That makes this the most expensive streaming service with Fox Sports North. And if you want MLB Network, you’ll have to go up to the “Choice” bundle at a whopping $110 per month.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Twins games live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

If you live outside of the Twins market, you can watch all out-of-market games via MLB.TV. If you just want to watch out-of-market Twins games, it costs $49.99 for the season. If you want to be able to watch every out-of-market game, it costs either $24.99 per month or $59.99 for the season:

Once signed up for MLB.TV, you can then watch out-of-market games on your computer via the MLB website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via the MLB TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can watch full game archives of all 2020 games that don’t have local or national blackout restrictions.

Twins 2020 Season Preview

Despite four players testing positive for COVID-19 — President of baseball operations Derek Falvey wouldn’t initially name names, but it was later revealed Miguel Sanó and catcher Willians Astudillo were among them — the Twins should be ready to go, and they’ll be looking to pick up where they left off last season. Minnesota will play the White Sox first before making their home debut at Target Field in a short two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Twins will play each team in the AL Central 10 times, so they’ll be seeing Cleveland, Detroit, and Kansas City along with the White Sox 10 times apiece. Minnesota led all MLB teams in home runs last season (307), and they will be looking to continue their stellar offensive output. They also were tops in RBIs (906),second in hits (1,547) and second in overall batting average (.270).

One question mark heading into the season for Minnesota was how pitcher Rich Hill would look after having elbow surgery last fall. Based on his recent scrimmage outings, early returns are positive. Hill threw 5.1 scoreless innings on 60 pitches July 11, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was pleased with the way his starter looked.

“We actually had to extend his outing a little bit out there because he was so efficient,” Baldelli said about Hill’s recent work. Minnesota will also likely benefit from being in a weak division. The Twins had a 50-26 mark against teams from the AL Central last year, a division they won handily, finishing with a 101-61 mark.

Each MLB team will get six days off throughout the shortened season, but the Twins will see their time off later in the season than most teams.

“Having (our off days) clustered at the very end of the year is not what you’re really hoping for, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t work through it,” Baldelli said in early July. “I think our depth and some of the expanded rosters earlier in the year will help with this.”

Here’s a look at Minnesota’s projected starting lineup for the 2020 season:

1. Max Kepler, RF 2. Jorge Polanco, SS 3. Nelson Cruz, DH 4. Josh Donaldson, 3B 5. Eddie Rosario, LF 6. Miguel Sanó, 1B 7. Mitch Garver, C 8. Luis Arraez, 2B 9. Byron Buxton, CF

Their rotation will likely feature Hill, José Berríos, Jake Odorizzi, Kenta Maeda and Homer Baily, with left-hander Taylor Rodgers the team’s primary closer.