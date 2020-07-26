How to Stream Wynonna Earp Season 4 Online Without Cable

Everyone’s favorite supernatural horror Western Wynonna Earp is back for its fourth season this summer, premiering Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Wynonna Earp on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Syfy is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wynonna Earp live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Syfy is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wynonna Earp live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Syfy is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Syfy if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wynonna Earp live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 Preview

Wynonna Earp | Official Season 4 Trailer (UNCENSORED) | Premieres Sunday July 26 At 10/9c | SYFYYou asked, emailed, tweeted and billboarded about it…and now Wynonna Earp will return Sunday, July 26 at 10/9c only on SYFY. Subscribe To SYFY: http://bit.ly/SubSYFY Watch More Wynonna Earp: https://syfy.tv/SYFYWynonnaEarp #WynonnaEarp #SYFY More About Wynonna Earp: Wynonna Earp follows Wyatt Earp's great granddaughter as she battles demons and other creatures. With her unique abilities, and a posse of dysfunctional allies, she's the only thing that can bring the paranormal to justice. Get more of Wynonna Earp exclusive content: Find Wynonna Earp on Facebook: http://po.st/LikeWynonnaEarp Follow Wynonna Earp on Twitter: http://po.st/FollowWynonnaEarp About SYFY: It doesn’t matter if you’re into space outlaws, exiled dragon queens, or survivors of the zombie apocalypse. If you love it, you’re one of us. Get more SYFY exclusive content: Visit SYFY.com: http://bit.ly/SYFYWeb Find SYFY on Facebook: http://bit.ly/SYFYFacebook Follow SYFY on Twitter: http://bit.ly/SYFYTwitter Follow SYFY on Instagram: http://bit.ly/SYFYInstagram Follow SYFY on Tumblr: http://bit.ly/SYFYTumblr About SYFY WIRE: SYFY WIRE is a fan-first genre news and editorial destination dedicated to covering science fiction and nerd culture across TV, Film, Books, Comics, space and technology with up-to-the-minute news, in-depth analysis and content that drives conversation and debate. Get SYFY WIRE exclusive content: Watch SYFY WIRE on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/SYFYWIRE Subscribe to SYFY on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SubSYFYWIRE Visit SYFYWIRE.com: http://bit.ly/SYFYWIRESite Find SYFYWIRE on Facebook: http://bit.ly/SYFYWIREFacebook Follow SYFYWIRE on Twitter: http://bit.ly/SYFYWIRETwitter Wynonna Earp | Official Season 4 Trailer (UNCENSORED) | Premieres Sunday July 26 At 10/9c | SYFY https://www.youtube.com/c/SYFY 2020-06-26T19:29:48Z

It has been nearly two years since season three of Wynonna Earp wrapped its run on Syfy. When we last saw our intrepid gunslingers, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) was left powerless when Bulshar (Jean Marchand) tricked her and broke the Earp curse. Bulshar also became mortal, which means he is one step closer to re-entering the garden.

But Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Wynonna were able to traverse the beekeeper-protected forest and Wavelry pulled the flaming sword form the stone steps, naming Wynonna the chosen savior of heaven. Wynonna and Bulshar battled it out, with Bulshar managing to sink his poison fangs into her as he lay dying. But when Wynonna came to, Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) was sucking the poison out of her neck. He also volunteered to find Waverly, who got lifted into the garden against her will. And finally, when Wyonnna emerged from the forest, she found herself almost entirely alone. So she and Sheriff Nedley (Greg Lawson) are forced to team up to figure out what happened to everyone else.

Now in season four, the premiere episode is titled “On the Road Again” and its description promises, “Wynonna Earp races to find a way into the Garden before her sister is trapped forever.”

WYNONNA EARP | Wynonna 101 Seasons 1 – 3 Recap | Season 4 Premieres Sunday, July 26 At 10/9c | SYFYGet caught up on Seasons 1 – 3 in 5minutes…ish. Season 4 premieres Sunday, July 26 at 10/9c. Subscribe To SYFY: http://bit.ly/SubSYFY Watch More Wynonna Earp: https://syfy.tv/SYFYWynonnaEarp #WynonnaEarp #SYFY More About Wynonna Earp: Wynonna Earp follows Wyatt Earp's great granddaughter as she battles demons and other creatures. With her unique abilities, and a posse of dysfunctional allies, she's the only thing that can bring the paranormal to justice. Get more of Wynonna Earp exclusive content: Find Wynonna Earp on Facebook: http://po.st/LikeWynonnaEarp Follow Wynonna Earp on Twitter: http://po.st/FollowWynonnaEarp About SYFY: It doesn’t matter if you’re into space outlaws, exiled dragon queens, or survivors of the zombie apocalypse. If you love it, you’re one of us. Get more SYFY exclusive content: Visit SYFY.com: http://bit.ly/SYFYWeb Find SYFY on Facebook: http://bit.ly/SYFYFacebook Follow SYFY on Twitter: http://bit.ly/SYFYTwitter Follow SYFY on Instagram: http://bit.ly/SYFYInstagram Follow SYFY on Tumblr: http://bit.ly/SYFYTumblr About SYFY WIRE: SYFY WIRE is a fan-first genre news and editorial destination dedicated to covering science fiction and nerd culture across TV, Film, Books, Comics, space and technology with up-to-the-minute news, in-depth analysis and content that drives conversation and debate. Get SYFY WIRE exclusive content: Watch SYFY WIRE on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/SYFYWIRE Subscribe to SYFY on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SubSYFYWIRE Visit SYFYWIRE.com: http://bit.ly/SYFYWIRESite Find SYFYWIRE on Facebook: http://bit.ly/SYFYWIREFacebook Follow SYFYWIRE on Twitter: http://bit.ly/SYFYWIRETwitter WYNONNA EARP | Wynonna 101 Seasons 1 – 3 Recap | Season 4 Premieres Sunday, July 26 At 10/9c | SYFY https://www.youtube.com/c/SYFY 2020-07-22T19:23:58Z

Then on Sunday, August 2, the episode titled “Friends in Low Places, “Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.”

And on August 9, in the third episode of season four, titled “Look at Them Beans,” “Wynonna finds herself on the wrong side of the law and Doc partners with a new demon.”

In a recent interview with TVLine, Scorfano previewed the upcoming season, saying, “We come out swinging, that’s for sure. But yeah, I think this season is eventful — in a lot of different ways — from what I’ve seen. I’ve read up to episode 8 and they’re all sort of really eventful. Sometimes it’s quirkier, and sometimes it’s more like life-or-death. I mean, it’s always kind of life or death but sometimes you’re laughing while you might almost die, and sometimes you’re crying.”

Wynonna Earp season four airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

READ NEXT: How to Stream ‘Hoarders’ Online Without Cable