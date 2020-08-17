76ers vs Celtics Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 3 Boston Celtics and No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers get their playoff journeys underway as they face off Monday in Orlando for Game 1.

Game 1 starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

76ers vs Celtics Game 1 Preview

The Boston Celtics are eager for a chance at a deep playoff run after being bounced in the Conference Semifinals in five games against the Milwaukee Bucks. But their first matchup against a hungry Philadelphia squad headlined by Joel Embiid won’t make it easy.

“We’ve been looking at Philly obviously with the idea that they’re a likely opponent,” said coach Brad Stevens. “And they’re a heck of a team.”

The Sixers were also bounced in the second round by the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.

“Now is our moment,” said Sixers coach Brett Brown. “Now is our time to be recognized. … I’m happy with the way we’re playing the game — I think there’s a great unity within the group.”

The Sixers won three of four matchups this season, but the Celtics took the most recent matchup 116-95.

The game will also mark a reunion for Al Horford against his former squad, which he surprisingly left Boston in free agency last offseason.

“Starting alongside Embiid the last few games I’ve watched, Al’s an excellent player. Al knows how to play, an excellent player at both ends,” Stevens said. “He understands what they’re trying to accomplish as a team. Obviously had great regular season and playoff moments for us. We obviously have the utmost respect for him and understand all the things he brings to the table.”

The Sixers will be without All-Star Ben Simmons, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during the seeding games. But Stevens has seen quite a bit out of Philly offensively since Simmons has been on the sideline.

“In the games Simmons hasn’t played they’re the No. 1 offense in the league,” Stevens said. “The spacing, the shooting around Embiid posting, playing big with Embiid and Al, small with one of those two guys at the five and a bunch of shooters around them, makes them very tough, super physical, well-coached, good basketball team. Obviously everybody talks about their frontcourt and rightfully so with Harris, Horford, and Embiid, but they have a lot of good players on that team.”