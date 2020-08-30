How to Watch American Pharoah Documentary ‘Born to Run’ Online

Actress Ashley Judd narrates Born to Run, an hour-long documentary about the legacy of Triple Crown winning horse American Pharoah.

In the United States, Born to Run will premiere Sunday, August 30, at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the documentary online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Born to Run live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Born to Run live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows and movies after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. If you bypass the free three-day trial, you can get your first month for $20, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Born to Run live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Born to Run Preview

Born to Run focuses on the legendary Kentucky-bred horse who won both the Triple Crown and the Breeders Cup Classic in a very memorable run in 2015. Pharoah retired to Coolmore Ashford Stud farm in Versailles, Kentucky late that year, where he remains today. The documentary also looks at the first crop of foals bred by Pharoah, as well as the success they have had.

American Pharoah made his track debut in 2014 at two-years-old, and he overcame early anxiety issues to become one of the most decorated racehorses of all-time. “The first time you saw him breeze, it’s like you were watching an old Seabiscuit movie … he was the buzz in the horse world,” American Pharoah’s trainer, Bob Baffert, says in the film.

The film showcases the uniqueness of a horse like Pharoah, and how his legacy continues to live on through his offspring. Born to Run also chronicles Pharoah’s foals from their births in 2017, to their sales, to their very first races — and a good many have had success.

Pharoah’s son Four Wheel Drive won the Breeders’ Cup last year, becoming his first offspring to win the major competition. By August 2020, at the time of this publication, American Pharoah’s first group of offspring have tallied an impressive total of 67 races. In his first crop, he sired 162 horses, including 10 stakes winners.

Apart from his progeny, the film also highlights the beauty and grace that made Pharoah completely unique. “When I sat on his back, the way he walked, the way he jogged, the way he galloped was at a different level from any horse I rode,” his former jockey Victor Espinoza said, adding: “He was so smooth, that horse.”

Horse breeder Jane Lyon notes in the film that it’s this greatness that makes Pharoah such an invaluable stud.

“This is a business that’s all about hope. You find a horse like American Pharoah and you want some of that magic, some of that ability … when you breed to American Pharoah, you get the chance to breed to a horse of a lifetime,” Lyon says in the documentary.

As Judd says in the film’s opening: “The walk each morning from American Pharoah’s barn to the breeding shed is about 30 yards long, yet it’s become the most significant stretch of real estate in the breeding industry.”