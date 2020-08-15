Benavidez vs Angulo Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Talented — and undefeated — young star David Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs), will take on fellow super middleweight Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs) on a loaded card at the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday.

The main card (Otto Wallin vs Travis Kauffman, Rolando Romero vs Jackson Martinez, Benavidez vs Angulo) starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will be televised on Showtime

Benavidez vs Angulo Preview

Benavidez just suffered a devastating blow when his second reign as WBC super middleweight champion came to a grinding halt on the scales. Benavidez missed weight for the first time in his career, coming in at 2.8 pounds over his targeted weight of 168.

“I’m very disappointed,” Benavidez said after his weigh-in. “Obviously, this is my first time missing weight. Like I said, very disappointed losing the title on the scale, but I’ve still got a job to do tomorrow. I lose the title, but I’m still going to win tomorrow.”

The 23-year-old phenom is trying to focus on his battle against savvy veteran Angulo, but it will take awhile for the bitterness about those 2.8 pounds to go away. “I put the blame on myself. Those last three pounds wouldn’t come off. Maybe not having the proper things I need, you know, sauna and I was only able to go to the gym for an hour a day since I got here. It’s just a couple different things, but obviously I’m very disappointed,” he said.

As for Angulo, the 36-year-old, like many fighters, said prior to the bout that he has used his time in quarantine wisely, and he seems quite happy with the results.

“The [coronavirus shutdown] has helped me tremendously. I’ve been able to prepare better, and not just physically, but also spiritually and emotionally,” Angulo said this week. “I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been and this is really the best thing that could have happened to me. I know the coronavirus has affected many people negatively, but for me it’s been the total opposite. It’s just given me a lot more time to train.”

Added inspiration for Roamer will be the now-vacant WBC super middleweight title. While Benavidez cannot take the belt home even in victory, Angulo still can with a win, but it won’t be easy.

“I’m definitely 100 times angrier coming into this fight. I don’t have my belt no more and the best I can come out of this fight is winning,” Benavidez said after losing his belt.

Benavidez last fought in September of 2019, when he defeated Anthony Dirrell by knock out. Angulo has won his last three fights winning streak, including a split decision in his most recent fight in January against Anthony Sims Jr.