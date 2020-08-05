Big Brother 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch 24/7 Feeds Online

One of the first shows to go back in production after the COVID-19 shutdown this spring is Big Brother, which premieres its 22nd season on Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with a live move-in show. Additionally, CBS All-Access will have four different 24/7 live feeds.

Here’s all your different options for watching a live stream of Big Brother Season 22 online without cable:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS and CBS All-Access content (both live and on-demand) via the Amazon Primce CBS All-Access Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can either watch a live stream of the actual CBS telecast of Big Brother episodes, or you can watch any of CBS All-Access’ four different 24/7 live feeds.

For either option, you can watch your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can either watch a live stream of the actual CBS telecast of Big Brother episodes, or you can watch any of CBS All-Access’ four different 24/7 live feeds.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If you’re just looking to watch a live stream of the CBS broadcast and don’t care about the live feeds, then FuboTV is an option. CBS (live in select markets) is one of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Big Brother episodes live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Big Brother episodes live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Preview

The cast for Big Brother 22 is being kept under wraps until premiere night, but some leaks have given viewers a pretty good idea of who they can watch 24/7 for the next three months.

According to Gold Derby, the cast includes:

Christmas Abbott, Season 19

David Alexander, Season 21

Nicole Anthony, Season 21

Cody Calafiore, Season 16

Kevin Campbell, Season 11

Tyler Crispen, Season 20

Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

Memphis Garrett, Season 10

Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

Keesha Smith, Season 10

Ian Terry, Season 14

Gold Derby has a few other people on their list for a total of 18 houseguests, but “Evel” Dick Donato, who played in seasons 8 and 13, has said they are no longer in the running.

According to Donato’s Twitter, there are a handful of people who were in sequester but are no longer in the cast — Kaycee Clark from season 20, Josh Martinez from season 19, Amber Borzotra from season 16, and Danielle Reyes from season three are no longer in the cast.

As for the COVID-19 concerns, the CBS press release says: “Production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.

“All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.”

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

