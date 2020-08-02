Blazers vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Portland Trail Blazers (30-37, ninth in the Western Conference) will square off against the Boston Celtics (43-22, third in the Eastern Conference) live from the NBA bubble Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Blazers vs Celtics Preview

The Trail Blazers are fresh off a 140-135 overtime victory against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday. Portland needed the win in a big way in order to keep pace with the Grizzlies and have a shot at the playoffs. They got the win they needed behind a solid team effort.

CJ McCollum led the way for the Trail Blazers, scoring 33 points, and forward Carmelo Anthony added 21 points, shooting a white-hot 70 percent from the floor. Portland also has Damian Lillard, who is averaging 28.9 points a game, which is fifth in the league.

Anthony said afterwards that for the Blazers, every game will be akin to a playoff game moving forward. “This is playoff basketball for us and for me,” Anthony said. “This is something that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time since the stoppage of our season.”

Anthony also noted that fans can expect much more of the same from here on out. “This is a different mindset that you have to have. Some teams have the luxury of kinda feeling their way through and getting through it, but not for us, and you saw the intensity tonight,” he said.

The Celtics are just coming off a tough loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Friday evening. Perhaps the biggest question mark after the loss was what happened to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who had one of the worst games of his young career. Tatum scored just five points on a paltry 2-for-18 from the field against the Bucks, and he looked off all night, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens isn’t worried about the team’s bright young star.

“He got some decent looks off of pick-and-rolls,” Stevens said after the loss to Milwaukee. “They did a good job loading up to him, they did a good job at the rim on him. He’ll go back and look at it — he had a couple nights like that early in the season too. Least of our concerns is him finding the net, it’s what he does. So he’ll be fine.”

Tatum leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.2 points a game. Kemba Walker is second, adding just over 21 points a game for a Celtics offense averaging 113 points per contest.

The last time these two teams met was in late February. The Celtics won, 118-106, with Tatum netting 36 points to lead Boston.