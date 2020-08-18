Blazers vs Lakers Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Lebron James returns to the postseason when the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers take on the No. 8 seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Tuesday evening.

Blazers vs Lakers Game 1 Preview

The Lakers are the team to beat in the West, and with good reason. Led by two legit superstars in James and Anthony Davis, few have found a way to contain both players this season. Davis has been an excellent complement to James, leading the team in scoring, averaging 26.1 points a game to go with 9.3 rebounds. Davis will be key in this series, but so will the Lakers’ supporting players, particularly forward Kyle Kuzma, who has been a solid role player for L.A. all season, averaging 12.4 points a game. James said leading up to this series that the team was going to need Kuzma moving forward.

“In order for us to win a championship, he has to be our third-best player,” James said of Kuzma. “If I’m struggling or if AD is struggling, he has to be our second-best player on any given night. We can’t win a championship if Kuz doesn’t play well.”

Portland has gone 6-2 since action resumed in the NBA bubble, winning four in a row, and they enter this game as one of the hottest teams in the league despite being the No. 8 seed. Damian Lillard is the primary reason why.

Lillard has been one of the most electric players in the league since the restart, averaging 37.9 points in his last eight games and 44.6 in his last three contests. The Dame has gone off recently, and it’s going to take a tremendous defensive effort to contain him. Stopping him at this point seems like an impossible task, but fortunately for the Lakers, defense is their strong suit.

The Lakers ranked first when it came to defending the NBA’s top-10 offenses this season, and they allowed just 107.6 points a game, which was fourth in the league. They will be tested to the max with Lillard and company, who have gained nothing but momentum heading into the playoffs.

Portland has been incredibly efficient from the bubble behind Lillard, averaging 123.8 points per 100 possessions. Guard CJ McCollum has been an excellent wingman for the Dame Train, netting 22.2 points a game this season. James has singled Lillard and McCollum out as being the key players for the Lakers to contain in this series.

“They have a two-headed monster in Dame and CJ. It starts and ends with those guys,” James said. “They control the tempo, they control the pace, they do all the ballhandling. They are the rock for that franchise, they have seen it all. They have playoff experience, great chemistry. We need 10 eyes on the ball, with two on the ball and the other 8 on them at all times.”

The Lakers and Blazers met three times during the regular season, all before the league’s hiatus in March, with L.A. going 2-1 in those games.