How to Stream Bucks vs Rockets Without Cable

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo will take center stage when the Milwaukee Bucks (54-12, first place in the Eastern Conference) square off against the Houston Rockets (41-24, fifth place in the Western Conference) Saturday from the NBA bubble.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Bucks vs Rockets Preview

After taking down the Boston Celtics Friday, the Bucks will look to add to their NBA-best record when they clash with the Rockets. Milwaukee beat Boston on Friday, 119-112, led by likely MVP Antetokounmpo, who scored a team-high 36 points for the Bucks. Giannis also added 15 rebounds and seven assists, and forward Khris Middleton chipped in 18 points in the victory.

Antetokounmpo, who was called for his sixth foul late in the game only to see the call reversed by officials after review, noted he tends to be more aggressive after there has been a break in his game. “I feel like I always do this,” Antetokounmpo said after the win. “I know whenever I get excited and whenever I come back from the offseason or whenever I come back from a long break, I’m just excited. I’m just reaching all the time. I try to go for steals. I’m just aggressive. Sometimes, I get out of control, but that’s how I learn. That’s how I learn. So sometimes, you have to make mistakes to learn and today I learned from my mistakes.”

The Deer are averaging 118.7 points per contest, and they will likely be without two key role players again in this one, as starting guard Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton still haven’t joined the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rockets also relied heavily on their superstar in their first game back, and he did not disappoint. Harden scored 49 points in the Rockets’ latest outing, a thrilling overtime clash against the Dallas Mavericks. Houston eked out a 153-149 victory, with big contributions from Harden and Russell Westbrook, who added 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The game was forced into overtime after Robert Covington tipped in a missed Harden free throw, and the Rockets held on after that.

“We willed our way to that win,” Westbrook said after the game. “They thought they had it, and we went and took it away. It shows we have fight. It shows we can close games, which is important, especially when it comes down to the playoffs. It’s huge for our team.”

Houston, like Milwaukee, is also averaging 118.7 points a game, so viewers could be in for a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle.

The stakes are also high in this one: the Bucks will clinch the East for a second straight year with a win here.