Bucks vs Mavericks Live Stream: Where to Watch Without Cable

Two of the NBA’S brightest stars will take center stage Saturday when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bucks vs Mavericks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points apiece in the Bucks’ 130-116 win against the Miami Heat Thursday. The victory secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and put the Bucks right where they want to be. The likely MVP says that from here on out, all Milwaukee needs to worry about is themselves.

“I think the biggest challenge for us is ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said after Milwaukee clinched the top seed in the East Thursday. “How are we going to play? How hard are we going to play? Are we going to play for one another? Are we going to defend hard? Are we going to be able to rebound the ball? Are we going to be able to make the extra effort? Are we going to dive on the floor? It’s all about us. It’s all about us.”

It’s also about their opponents, to a lesser degree, and they’ll have their hands full on Saturday.

Doncic is coming off a game against the Kings that was historic in its own right. He had 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in the Mavs’ 114-110 win. That stat line made him the youngest player in NBA history to ever have a triple-double of 30+ points, 20+ rebounds and 10+ assists. It was his 16th triple-double this season, which is tops in the NBA.

The Mavs have been guaranteed at least the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoffs, but coach Rick Carlisle says his team is focused on getting the best seed they can, and they’re not content merely with being in.

“To be in and be assured of the seventh position is good, but we came here to move up,” Carlisle said this week.

Dallas will clearly lean heavily on Doncic, but they have also been relying on center Kristaps Porzingis, who is scoring 20 points a game.

A major concern for Carlisle and company heading into this one is the team’s dip in three-point shooting since action resumed in the bubble. Just about every player on the team, including Doncic and Porzingis, have seen their shooting percentages dip, and it’s an alarming trend that cannot continue if the Mavs want to truly advance this season.

One key for the Deer moving forward will be foul trouble. Giannis has been getting five or more fouls in multiple games this past week, and he can’t keep walking on the wild side like that. His team needs him too much, so he’ll need to be more cautious moving forward.