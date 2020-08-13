How to Buy UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

All eyes will be on the octagon for what could be the most important fight in heavyweight history as Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic face off at UFC 252 on Saturday.

If you're looking to buy UFC 252, you can only do so through ESPN+.

UFC 252 Preview

The final fight of the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will be the headliner at UFC 252 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. Each fighter has notched a knockout win and the winner of this one can lay claim to being the best heavyweight fighter of all time.

“The beautiful thing about this one is, it’s probably the best trilogy we’ve ever had in the UFC, and it’s for the heavyweight championship, and to determine who’s the GOAT,” UFC president Dana White said.

Cormier boasts at 22-2 record, only losing to Miocic and Jon Jones. Cormier, who has a gig waiting as a full-time commentator, has said this will be the last fight.

“I feel confident in that,” Cormier told Yahoo Sports when asked if this fight against Miocic would be his last. “I feel good about it. I feel good about knowing I’ve done everything I need to do. I’ve got the most attractive fight out there for me, a third fight [with Miocic], a fight that matters and a fight that is for the heavyweight championship.”

Both fights have had explosive action and the 37-year-old Miocic feels he has to get off to a fast start to get the best of 41-year-old Cormier.

“He’s a great fighter,” Miocic said. “That guy keeps coming, he doesn’t stop. There’s a reason he’s at the top. He’s a hell of a fighter. He’s going to bring it again here on Saturday. I’m ready for it.

“I felt like, especially with the rematch, I got off to a slow start until the third round when I started moving around,” Miocic added. “I think that’s the first time I’ve ever started that slow in a fight, but I still finished it. Hopefully I keep it that way. You learn a lot. Just don’t be an idiot and don’t start slow.

Money has come in on Cormier after he opened as an underdog and the odds are near even for the two fighters.

Here’s the full card for the event:

Main card pay-per-view

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for Miocic’s heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera; Bantamweight

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweight

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili; Bantamweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba; Light heavyweight

Prelims

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel; Lightweight

Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza; Women’s Strawweight

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter; Heavyweight

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba; Women’s Strawweight

Early Prelims