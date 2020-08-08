Where to Watch ‘Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records’

A year ago, the Diesel brothers made history when they jumped their BroDozer Monster Jam truck over a flying airplane. Now they’re back in an attempt to break seven more world records on a new special episode that airs Saturday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records’ Preview

How High Can Heavy D Jump? | Diesel Brothers: Monster Jump LIVEHeavy D tests how high he can jump with the BroDozer. This Memorial Day, the Diesel Brothers will host a night of record-breaking stunts, giveaways and entertainment with Diesel Brothers: Monster Jump LIVE. Held at the historic decommissioned WWII military base, Wendover Airfield, the special two-hour season finale premieres Memorial Day – Monday, May 27 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Discovery Channel. Stream Full Episodes of Diesel Brothers: https://www.discovery.com/tv-shows/diesel-brothers/ Subscribe to Discovery: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDiscovery Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DieselBrothersTV https://www.facebook.com/Discovery Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DieselBrosTV https://twitter.com/Discovery We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/Diesel.Brothers https://instagram.com/Discovery 2019-05-27T14:00:12Z

Before Shark Week kicks off for 2020, the Diesel Brother are back with their monster truck Monster Jam, attempting to break seven world records in this new special.

The press release teases, “Last year, the Diesel Brothers made history when they successfully jumped their massive, 12,000 pound BroDozer™ Monster Jam® truck over a flying airplane, stunning audiences around the country. This year, the team – Heavy D and Diesel Dave, along with TV personality Chris Jacobs – reunite with their friends at Monster Jam for an even more epic night of record-breaking stunts and Guinness World Record attempts at never-before tried feats. To dial the danger up a notch, veteran drivers from Monster Jam will attempt seven stunts striving to etch their names into the history books. For the first time in months, fans will have a front row seat as their favorite drivers climb back in their Monster Jam trucks to wow audiences with their jaw-dropping stunts.

“With their typical humor and crazy antics, Heavy D and Jacobs will guide audiences through the night, setting up the stunts with their colorful commentary and a play-by-play for the ‘Stuntacular.’ And as always, Diesel Dave will bring his standard flare for interviewing talent as he shoots around the track for sideline chats. And because they can’t just stand on the sidelines while trucks are involved, Heavy D and Diesel Dave will face off in a drag race, Diesel Brothers style.

How Fast Can the BroDozer Go? | Diesel Brothers: Monster Jump LIVEHeavy D pushes the BroDozer to the test to see how fast he can go. This Memorial Day, the Diesel Brothers will host a night of record-breaking stunts, giveaways and entertainment with Diesel Brothers: Monster Jump LIVE. Held at the historic decommissioned WWII military base, Wendover Airfield, the special two-hour season finale premieres Memorial Day – Monday, May 27 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Discovery Channel. Stream Full Episodes of Diesel Brothers: https://www.discovery.com/tv-shows/diesel-brothers/ Subscribe to Discovery: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDiscovery Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DieselBrothersTV https://www.facebook.com/Discovery Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DieselBrosTV https://twitter.com/Discovery We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/Diesel.Brothers https://instagram.com/Discovery 2019-05-25T16:00:00Z

“Adam and Krysten Anderson from the ‘First Family of Monster Jam,’ will each be behind the wheel to attempt a world record. Adam hopes to smash the record for most monster trucks (8) jumped by a monster truck. He will be attempting the challenge in Megalodon. Younger sister Krysten looks to break that glass ceiling by taking the title for the highest ramp jump in Grave Digger®. During MONSTER JUMP LIVE last year, Todd LeDuc successfully completed a gravity defying forward momentum back flip. This August, he ups the ante by attempting the first-ever forward momentum double back flip while driving a monster truck.

“Other drivers featured include Bryce Kenny, who attempts to break the record for the fastest speed ever recorded in the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® Monster Jam truck; Bari Musawwir, who will hop in Zombie™ with the hopes of crushing the title for the most consecutive donut revolutions in a monster truck and the most number of donuts in a monster truck in 1 min. And Tom Meents, who has his eyes set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest nose wheelie in Max-D.

“It is sure to be a night of awe-inspiring stunts, plenty of jokes and hijinx, and of course, no Diesel Brothers stuntacular would be complete without a few surprises!”

“What better way to get ready for Shark Week than an adrenaline-filled event,” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual, in a press release. “From trucks flying through the air to Air Jaws, we will kick off this highly anticipated week with audiences cheering from their couches!”

Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records premieres Saturday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

