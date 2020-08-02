How to Stream ‘Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice’ Online

Lifetime is debuting a new series starring kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart in conjuncture with the new TV movie based on an Ann Rule true-crime book called A Murder to Remember. On Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, Smart sits down with the woman whose case provided the basis for the book and movie.
It premieres Sunday, August 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
‘Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice’ Preview
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in her family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah. For nine months, she was held captive where she was raped daily, tied up and threatened with death. She was finally rescued in March 2003 when two people recognized Smart’s abductors, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee, from an episode of America’s Most Wanted.
Smart went on to become an advocate for child safety and missing persons cases, and she has also been a commentator for ABC News. In 2013, she helped form the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, which brings awareness to predatory crimes against children. She is now 32 and married with three children, and she frequently travels across the country for speaking engagements.
Her new series on Lifetime, Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, is going to be a series of specials that accompany Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines TV movies. The first episode airs as a companion piece for the TV movie Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember, which “follows Javier (Kevin Rodriguez) and Robin Rivera (Maddie Nichols) as they celebrate their one-year anniversary on a camping trip. But when Javier ends up dead, Robin finds herself alone in the rough wilderness. She accepts help from another camper, a mysterious stranger named Sam (TC Matherne) and slowly places her life in his hands. But is Sam there to protect Robin? Or does she need protecting from him?”
In the special, Smart sits down with Candra Torres and dives into the real-life case that inspired the book and movie. According to the press release, Torres “was kidnapped and held captive by a stranger and became a victim of Stockholm Syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops a connection with their captor. Elizabeth interviews Candra about the series of events that started with the mysterious death of her husband and the subsequent brainwashing she suffered at the hands of her kidnapper. Via exclusive interviews, police reports, press clippings and courtroom transcripts, the special walks viewers through the real-life nightmare endured by Candra at the hands of a master manipulator and murderer. Elizabeth and Candra also discuss the difficult process of being deprogrammed, healing, and turning the corner from victim to survivor.”
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice premieres Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
