How to Stream ‘Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice’ Online

Lifetime is debuting a new series starring kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart in conjuncture with the new TV movie based on an Ann Rule true-crime book called A Murder to Remember. On Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, Smart sits down with the woman whose case provided the basis for the book and movie.

It premieres Sunday, August 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice’ Preview

Elizabeth Smart Explains Why Candra Torres Backed Up Her Kidnapper Initially“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Elizabeth Smart as she promoted her Lifetime series “Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice.” Sunday night, Smart brings attention to kidnapping survivor Candra Torres, who was held captive by her husband’s killer, in an episode entitled “The Brainwashed Bride.” When first interviewed by detectives, Torres lied to back up her kidnapper’s story, but why? Smart explained, “Taking my own case, for instance, I consciously remember that first day thinking in my head, ‘Okay, these people could kill me’ and I thought, ‘Well, I imagine it's harder to kill someone that you like, so if I do everything that they say…' For her, it was a subconscious decision to do whatever he said because she didn’t want to die.” “Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice” airs Sunday night on Lifetime. 2020-07-29T21:12:41Z

In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in her family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah. For nine months, she was held captive where she was raped daily, tied up and threatened with death. She was finally rescued in March 2003 when two people recognized Smart’s abductors, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee, from an episode of America’s Most Wanted.

Smart went on to become an advocate for child safety and missing persons cases, and she has also been a commentator for ABC News. In 2013, she helped form the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, which brings awareness to predatory crimes against children. She is now 32 and married with three children, and she frequently travels across the country for speaking engagements.

Her new series on Lifetime, Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, is going to be a series of specials that accompany Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines TV movies. The first episode airs as a companion piece for the TV movie Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember, which “follows Javier (Kevin Rodriguez) and Robin Rivera (Maddie Nichols) as they celebrate their one-year anniversary on a camping trip. But when Javier ends up dead, Robin finds herself alone in the rough wilderness. She accepts help from another camper, a mysterious stranger named Sam (TC Matherne) and slowly places her life in his hands. But is Sam there to protect Robin? Or does she need protecting from him?”

I Am Elizabeth Smart | Official Trailer | Lifetime2017 marks the 15-year anniversary of Elizabeth Smart’s abduction. Lifetime’s "I Am Elizabeth Smart" is the definitive, authorized movie about the harrowing kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, told from her perspective and with her full participation. In June 2002, Elizabeth Ann Smart (Alana Boden) was a 14-year-old girl when she was abducted from her Salt Lake City home by religious fanatic Brian David Mitchell (Skeet Ulrich). He brought her to a hilly encampment where, with his twisted accomplice Wanda Barzee (Deirdre Lovejoy), he held Elizabeth captive. She was starved, drugged, raped and subjected to bizarre religious rituals until, nine months later, she enabled her own rescue. A film about the kidnapping was rushed on the air shortly after the incident, but it shied away from the reality of what Elizabeth went through. Now, in "I Am Elizabeth Smart," Elizabeth herself, as a producer and on-screen narrator, explores how she survived, and confronts the truths and misconceptions about her captivity. Tune in for the world premiere of I am Elizabeth Smart on Saturday, November 18 at 8/7c on Lifetime. Subscribe for more Lifetime shows: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=lifetime Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – http://www.mylifetime.com Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/lifetime Twitter – https://twitter.com/lifetimetv /posts Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2017-10-27T16:13:09Z

In the special, Smart sits down with Candra Torres and dives into the real-life case that inspired the book and movie. According to the press release, Torres “was kidnapped and held captive by a stranger and became a victim of Stockholm Syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops a connection with their captor. Elizabeth interviews Candra about the series of events that started with the mysterious death of her husband and the subsequent brainwashing she suffered at the hands of her kidnapper. Via exclusive interviews, police reports, press clippings and courtroom transcripts, the special walks viewers through the real-life nightmare endured by Candra at the hands of a master manipulator and murderer. Elizabeth and Candra also discuss the difficult process of being deprogrammed, healing, and turning the corner from victim to survivor.”

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice premieres Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

