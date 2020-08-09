F1 70th Anniversary GP Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Silverstone will host Formula 1 racing yet again when the circuit returns for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday.

In the United States, the race (9:10 a.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the race online:

As of August 1, ESPN is one of the 107 live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the race live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

ESPN is one of 68 total channels included with Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch the race live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the race live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

ESPN is one of 31 channels included in the Sling Orange package. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the race live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Preview

Valtteri Bottas won Saturday’s qualifying session, so he will start in the pole. He slid in just in front of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in a dynamic final-lap finish.

Reigning champion Hamilton is fresh from his third win in a row after he brought home last week’s British Grand Prix. He is the favorite to win here, but teammate Bottas is vastly gathering steam. Bottas fell from second to 11th at the British Grand Prix, but his showing at the qualifiers Saturday gave him confidence a boost.

“When you are starting from pole you can only aim to win the race,” Bottas said, adding: “The pace is there so the job is to get a good start off the line and go from there … It feels good. I just love qualifying and especially when it goes well it’s a good feeling,”

For his part, Hamilton said the following about the race, as well as Bottas’ victory: “I wasn’t that great! But Valtteri did a good job and deserved the pole, I guess. For me, it wasn’t a perfect last lap.” Hamilton may need something close to perfection if he wants his fourth race in a row.

Nico Hulkenberg, who filled in for Sergio Perez, who missed the race after testing positive for COVID-19, will start from third after an impressive showing on Saturday. Hulkenberg is happy about his strong finish, but he has his eye on the prize. “It’s definitely a nice little highlight but it’s not time to cheer yet because tomorrow is a big day,” he said.

Here is a complete list of drivers who will be competing in the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday:

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Charles LeClerc, Ferrari

Alexander Albon, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Esteban Ocon, Renault

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, McLaren

Romain Grosjean, Haas

George Russell, Williams

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Kevin Magnussen, Haas

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo