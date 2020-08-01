Heat vs Nuggets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Heat (41-24) and the Denver Nuggets (43-22) will face off in one of Saturday’s more intriguing NBA matchups.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Heat vs Nuggets Preview

The Heat are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and head coach Erik Spoelstra thinks his team will pick up right where they left off before the break.

“I think the connection and the ball movement is still evident with this group,” Spoelstra said. “This group really enjoys sharing the game, sharing the ball with each other and trying to help each other play well. That’s a really special quality about this ball club.”

Miami and Denver have been two of the better passing teams in the league this year, with the Nuggets ranked fourth in the NBA in assists (26.5 per game) and the Heat just behind with 26.0 per contest. The team’s leading scorer, forward Jimmy Butler, thinks Miami’s share and share alike mentality may be the key to its success.

“I think we’ve been doing a great job of sharing the ball all year long, before this whole hiatus thing,” Butler said. “We talked about it in practice, we work on it in practice. I just think we all want each other to be successful. Pass it to the open guy, everybody’s going to touch the ball, everybody will get an opportunity to shoot and we’ll have an opportunity to win.”

Miami is averaging 112.2 points a game, with Butler leading the way (20.2 ppg). Forward Bam Adebayo has also been a strong presence for the Heat, averaging a double-double (16.2 points and 10.5 boards).

The Nuggets were averaging 110.4 points a game prior to the four-month hiatus, but the team has seen several members of its roster miss time due to testing positive for COVID-19, including leading scorer and rebounder Nikola Jokic. The All-Star center tested positive in June, and the team has seen a rash of injuries and positive tests since.

It was so bad, Denver coach Michael Malone didn’t have enough players to run 5-on-5 drills until just a few days ago.

“It’s really hard to judge and analyze where we’re at when you don’t have four of your five starters playing,” Malone said this week. “We’ve been very limited with the amount of bodies we’ve had.” Thus, Denver’s lineup is a bit of a mystery at this point, at least for the first few games back.

“I’m just worried about getting a healthy team,” Malone added. “We’ve had eight players for our last two scrimmages. So obviously you want to develop some continuity, some chemistry, a rotation, but my number one objective right now is to get healthy, to get guys back in the lineup, and to get them out there playing.”

The Nuggets won their only meeting against the Heat this year, a 109-89 home victory in November. They will be tested in a big way here.