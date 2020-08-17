Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar in USA

A spot in the Europa League final is at stake as Inter Milan and Shakhtar face off on Monday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS All-Access (online only, English) and TUDN (TV, Spanish).

Here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Every Europa League and Champions League match will be available on CBS All-Access, so this is the recommended option

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS and CBS All-Access content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Prime Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Inter Milan vs Shkhtar on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Under the “Your Channels” section on the website or app, select CBS All-Access. Then, within the CBS All-Access channel, the match will be available under the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” section.

This is ultimately just the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Inter Milan vs Shakhtar on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If you want to watch the Spanish-language broadcast, TUDN is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of TUDN’s coverage of Inter Milan vs Shakhtar on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Europa League Preview

Inter enters its semifinal matchup with Shakhtar on a tear, losing just once in its last sixteen games. The lone loss was in Serie A play against Bologna 2-1 on July 5. That being said, the Italian club is wary of Shakhtar.

“Shakhtar a team full of talent beyond the coach, the structure of the club have shown that they are good at maintaining a high level,” Inter coach Antonio Conte told reporters. “I remember when I played against them with Juventus, already at the time there were players who may not have been known but were of an undoubted level, this means that they always had very strong elements. Congratulations to them for how they always manage to find talent.

“I think Shakhtar will play with their own characteristics, with high pressure moments alternating with lower pressure moments to give us space on the pitch and then hit us on the counter. But they have their own identity, they have reached a respectable level in Europe.”

Shakhtar have played pretty well themselves, besting Basel 4-1 in the quarterfinals. The team took down Wolfsburg and Benfica in the two rounds prior on their path to the semis.

“We are calm, focused and eager to reach the Final,” Shakhtar coach Luis Castro said in his press conference. “Antonio Conte has a very complex approach to the game, we know it’s going to be difficult, but also that Inter are well aware they too are up against a tough opponent.”

A player to watch on the Inter side that could swing the game is Romelu Lukaku, who has four goals in four Europa League matches.

“Inter base their game on Lukaku. He is a monster,” former Shakhtar forward Oleksiy Hryhorovych Byelik told Italian media outlet FcInterNews. “Shakhtar’s defense will have many problems with him. He is one of the best forwards there is, with a powerful physique. I don’t know if there is a stronger striker in Europe than Lukaku.”

Inter is the favorite for the matchup, listed at -160. Shakhtar is a distant +400 to take home the victory. The total for the matchup is set at three goals.