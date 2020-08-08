James vs Dulorme Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Free

Jamal James (26-1, 12 KOs) and Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) will face off in a clash for the interim WBA welterweight title, with the winner positioned to potentially challenge titleholder Manny Pacquiao.

James vs Dulorme Preview

Both competitors are coming in at 147 pounds, but James has a height advantage, at 6’2″, while Dulorme is 5’10”. That said, Dulorme has a better reach, making this an intriguing and evenly-matched bout.

James is the hotter fighter entering the fight. He has won six fights in a row, and the key for him here could be avoiding the crushing and devastating power punches Dulorme has been known to dole out. To do that, James will need to be quicker on his feet than ever. If he can wear Dulorme out with quick footwork and well-timed hits, he could easily come out on top — but avoiding Dulorme’s power hooks won’t be easy.

Dulome has a bit of an advantage power-wise, as he has a 64% knockout percentage compared to James’ 46%. But James is undeterred.

“He’s a veteran in the game,” James said. “He’s fought world-class opponents, been in there with the Terence Crawfords and other guys. He has his own natural, special abilities. When you get in there with a guy who’s been around the block a little bit against other tough opponents, has a winning record, you can bet they’re going to come to fight, they’re going to have tricks you have to watch out for. But I’ve been in there with tough guys, too, I have my bag of tricks as well. So we’re going to see what’s up.”

For his part, Dulorme isn’t phased by James losing just one bout over his entire career. He handed both Karim Mayfield and Terrel Williams their first-ever losses, and he has used the delay in action caused by the coronavirus pandemic to further prepare himself, both mentally and physically.

“I have been in training camp now for over four months for this fight and I can’t wait to get in the ring and put on a spectacular performance,” Dulorme said. “The delay only makes me more motivated. James is a good fighter but I am on a different level and it will show. I will put on the best performance of my career and win the WBA title.”

James is a slight favorite in this bout, but it will come down to who is smarter, more savvy — and whether James can avoid Dulorme’s hooks.