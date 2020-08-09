How to Watch ‘Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets’ Online Free

Seven years after Jodi Arias was convicted for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, her cellmates are speaking out in a new special titled Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets. It premieres Saturday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets

'Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets' Preview



In 2013, Jodi Arias was convicted in the first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. In 2015, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now her cellmates Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering are speaking out about their friendship with Arias and what they think about the convicted murderer’s guilt.

The press release reads:

Seven years after being convicted of first-degree murder, new disturbing information comes to light about Jodi Arias and the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander as her former cellmates and closest confidants give firsthand accounts of their time behind bars with the murderess. In an exclusive double interview, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering reveal details and shocking information that they heard directly from Arias, including a bombshell new theory about the night of Alexander’s murder.

Through cryptic personal never-before-read letters and rare disturbing works of art, Brown and Bering recount stories of how Arias used her sex-appeal and manipulation to coerce them and others into becoming loyal followers that would do her bidding in and out of jail. Bering also delves into how Arias cultivated a devoted fanbase to run her social media and gather more fans. As Brown and Bering shed new light on Arias’ case and clear their consciences, they reveal a picture of a woman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

In the preview, Bering says, “When she did it, she had a smile on her face … Jodi said that she had an accomplice.”

Brown adds, “She could get anybody to do whatever she wanted … people were convinced that we had a threesome.”

Former Cellmate of Jodi Arias: 'She's a Sociopath'

The special will after a rebroadcast of the Lifetime movie Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret, which stars Tania Raymonde as Arias, a ” seductive 28-year-old found guilty of killing her former lover, Travis Alexander (Jesse Lee Soffer), who was found nude in his home shower with a slit throat, 27 additional stab wounds and a bullet to the head. Jodi pled not guilty and contended she killed Alexander in self-defense. Her subsequent trial was grand theater, dominating the cable news networks as she testified in her own defense and offered explicit insight into the sex, lies, and obsession that led up to Alexander’s murder.”

Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets premieres Saturday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

