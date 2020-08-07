Juventus vs Lyon USA TV: Where to Watch Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will take on Lyon in the Champions League’s last-16 second leg at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS All-Access (online only, English) and Galavision (TV, Spanish).

Here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Note: Not every Champions League and Europa League match will be televised in English, but every match will be available on CBS All-Access, so this is the recommended option

Juventus vs Lyon Preview

After winning Serie A, Juve will be looking to overcome a 1-0 first-leg hole to reach the last eight. The pressure will be on, especially because the team may very well have to play without one of its best players. Paulo Dybala has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and remains questionable for the game.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri knows that his team’s back is against the wall: “It will take a great performance, Lyon have evolved a lot and are solid in defense,” Sarri said prior to the match. “They defend with intensity and effectiveness. The first-leg result allows them to approach the game according to those characteristics. It will be a very difficult match, but not impossible. [Cristiano Ronaldo] is training in the right way, yesterday he scored an extraordinary goal in training. He played a lot of games in a short time, he rested a little and now he has trained with intensity and vigor.”

It goes without saying Juve will need a big-time performance from Ronaldo if they want to advance.

As for Lyon, they could have a secret weapon in attacker Memphis Depay, who missed the action when these two teams last played each other five months ago. Depay said this week he likes his chances — and his team’s chances — against Juve.

“I must say the record says I’ve been quite successful in the Champions League this season,” he said this week. “I think the whole team deserves credit for the first game that they played against Juve. It was a pity I couldn’t play, but … We have to do it without the fans but still with the full squad, the staff and everybody involved. We have a great team spirit and I believe we can get the job done.”

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala (questionable), and Ronaldo.

Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal, Léo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Maxwel Cornet, Memphis, and Moussa Dembélé.

The victors here will face the winner of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid matchup. The last time these two teams faced off, Lyon snuck by Juve, winning 1-0 at home just over five months ago.