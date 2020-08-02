Kings vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After a devastating loss to the Spurs, the Sacramento Kings (28-37, 12th in the Western Conference) will need to bounce back against the Orlando Magic (31-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) on Saturday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Florida (locally in Magic market) and NBC Sports California (locally in Kings market).

Kings vs Magic Preview

The Kings are coming off a disappointing 129-120 loss to San Antonio Friday. As they have several times this season, Sacramento fell behind early, at one point giving up a 19-point run to Gregg Popovich’s team. Still, the Kings led 65-64 at halftime, but they fell behind again late in the fourth quarter and couldn’t quite recover.

De’Aaron Fox was on fire in the loss, netting a career-high 39 points. Kings coach Luke Walton said after the game that it was only a matter of time before Fox had a game like he did against the Spurs.

“That’s why we talk about De’Aaron the way that we do. We put a lot on him, but he’s shown in games like tonight what’s capable of,” Walton said, before adding: “De’Aaron had a pretty special game and we’re going to need it from him again.”

The Kings are scoring 109.2 points a game, led by Fox, who is averaging just over 20 points a game. Guard Buddy Hield is second on the team in scoring with 19.6 points per contest, and Bogdan Bogdanovic is chipping in 14.6 points a game, as well.

As for the Magic, they’re scoring 106.7 points a game. Led by center Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging a double-double (19.5 points, 11 rebounds), Orlando has won its last four games going back to March.

The Magic shot 52.9 percent from the floor in an impressive 128-118 win against the Brooklyn Nets Friday, and they’ll be looking for their fifth straight win against the Kings Saturday. Evan Fournier scored 24 points, while Vucevic added 22 in the victory.

While the Magic managed to get a win, it was Jonathan Isaac’s decision to stand during the national anthem that garnered the most media attention after the game. Isaac was the only NBA player to stand for the anthem, which caused many in the media to inquire about it.

“That’s a personal decision,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said about Isaac’s choice. “We’re all supporting each other in this. And if guys are not comfortable kneeling and they want to stand, nobody has a problem with that. I support him. His teammates support him. The organization supports him. That’s part of living in our country.”

The Magic will be trying to move on from the attention paid to pregame protests as they try to tackle the Kings. They’ll need a win Saturday in order to keep their seventh seed secure. Orlando won the last time they played against Sacramento, beating them 114-112 on January 13.