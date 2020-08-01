Lakers vs Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the NBA’s top teams in their respective conferences meet up as the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors do battle in the bubble on Saturday.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Lakers vs Raptors Preview

After besting the Clippers in a thrilling opening matchup, the Lakers will look to move to 2-0 and one step closer to the top seed in the Western Conference as they meet up with the Raptors. Superstar LeBron James ended up netting the game-winner on a highlight reel play and then provided lockdown defense on the other end to preserve the victory.

“I love having the ball in my hands late in the game, tie game, being down, being up,” said James. “We had a three-point (lead) with like 40 seconds to go. We got a great look for Danny (Green). He missed it. Paul George came back and hit a 3 to tie the game. For me, it was to be aggressive … I was able to follow my own shot and put us up for good.”

The Lakers were trying out some new pieces with veteran Rajon Rondo out with a hand injury and starting guard Avery Bradley staying home during the restart. Dion Waiters rose to the occasion, delivering 11 points and filling in for 21 minutes of action in his first game in purple and gold.

“It felt great. Just trying to feel it out a little bit, get familiar with the sets and things like that,” Waiters said, who saw his first NBA action since March. “Even though I knew we had time with scrimmages and practices, when you’re out there, I’m a hooper. The game of basketball, as far as just playing it, it’s easy for me.

“Now you’re out there, it’s competitive, guarding, switching and different things with the schemes we do, it can be a little tricky sometimes. My teammates cheer me on, they instill that belief in me, and me just being confident and having fun with the game.”

The Raptors are resuming their title defense following the hiatus and currently hang on to the No. 2 seed in the East, behind only the Bucks. The matchup with the Lakers is their bubble debut.

“I think we have a group of professionals that go out there and know their jobs and understand their roles and I think that’s one thing I will say is we have is true professionals, guys who want to win and guys who want to continue to chase what we want to try to get to again and that’s holding the trophy at the end of this season,” All-Star guar Kyle Lowry said Friday. “For us, it’s about just being us and continuing to try to grow in these eight games and then pushing forward to the next three months of the playoffs.”