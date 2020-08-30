How to Watch Love Fraud Documentary Streaming Online

Richard Scott Smith is a conman who married dozens of women under various names to swindle them out of money or assets. Love Fraud is the story of how they came together to take him down. The four-part documentary series premieres Sunday, August 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how to watch Love Fraud episodes streaming on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Love Fraud’ Preview

From acclaimed directors Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing (Jesus Camp, 12th & Delaware) comes a four-part docuseries about the 20 years Richard Scott Smith preyed upon unsuspecting women and conned them out of their money and their dignity. The documentary was filmed in real time, following the women determined to find Smith and see him brought to justice.

The four parts are as follows:

Episode 1, “You Just Gotta Trust Me,” August 30: Online dating had been a disappointment to Tracy, but the day she met Mickey it all felt different. Their courtship is a dizzying ride that ends with a beautiful engagement ring. But Tracy’s daughters think it’s all moving too fast and break into Mickey’s truck to find out the truth. They are shocked at what they learn and it’s up to them to spill the beans. “Mom, you need to come home. Mickey is not who he says he is.”

Episode 2, “Wichita,” September 6: Carla the bounty hunter is in search of con man Richard Scott Smith. Using tips from a blog created by his victims, Carla stumbles on a lead. Could Smith really be posing as a restauranteur right there in Kansas? Turns out Carla is not the only person keen to find Smith. Enter Jim, who’s wife has emptied his 401k and run off with Smith to chase her dreams of owning a seafood empire. Throw in a lone local PI and some filmmakers and it’s a race to the Krab Kings in Wichita, where it really gets weird.

Episode 3, “I’m Glad You Called,” September 13: The pursuit for Richard Scott Smith continues. Has he really fled to Belize? Is he conning a new woman while the search is on? The “revenge squad” in Kansas City receives a disturbing tip that one of his exes in the south is hiding him at her place. The clue takes the story to Knoxville, Tennessee, where a new cast of surprising characters emerges and thickens the plot.

Episode 4, “How Did You Guys See This Thing Ending?”, September 20: How many others are there? Richard Scott Smith’s secrets seem endless. His past is continuing to unravel and may finally be catching up with him. With the help of Carla the bounty hunter and a team of savvy local private investigators, Smith’s victims decide it’s time to take a road trip and stop Rick once and for all. They’ve finally got him cornered. Is Richard Scott Smith’s trail of deceit and heartbreak finally over?

Love Fraud airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

