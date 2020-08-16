Man United vs Sevilla USA TV Channel: How to Watch

Manchester United will take on Sevilla at Stadion Koln in Cologne Sunday in the first of two Europa League semifinal games.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS All-Access (online only, English) and TUDN (TV, Spanish).

Here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Every Europa League and Champions League match will be available on CBS All-Access, so this is the recommended option

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS and CBS All-Access content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Prime Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Man United vs Sevilla on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Under the “Your Channels” section on the website or app, select CBS All-Access. Then, within the CBS All-Access channel, the match will be available under the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” section.

This is ultimately just the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Man United vs Sevilla on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If you want to watch the Spanish-language broadcast, TUDN is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of TUDN’s coverage of Manchester United vs Sevilla on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Manchester United vs Sevilla Europa League Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad edged FC Copenhagen, 1-0, to make it to the semis. Bruno Fernandes scored the game’s only goal in overtime, a 94th-minute goal off a penalty kick.

Man United midfielder Juan Mata shared his thoughts on his team’s performance after the game.

“I would say that today is more relief, to be honest, and tiredness,” Mata said. “I think the team is quite tired physically, and you could see in the game, it wasn’t the best of the games. But at this stage of the season, with so many games behind [us], so many months, it’s very important to win games like we did today, and we go through. We came to Germany with the aim of staying for quite some time, and hopefully, we can go on and win this tournament.”

The Reds have had one extra day of rest, but Sevilla enters this one as the hotter team. They have won seven of their last eight matchups in all competitions, and, perhaps more impressively, they have played excellent defense, allowing just one goal in that stretch.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui said prior to the game that while his team respects the rich tradition of their opponents, they’re not backing down an inch.

“We’re focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form,” Lopetegui said this week. “We need to think about ourselves, in how we’ll face up to them, and use our strengths. They are a really tough opponent who will worry us and will ask a lot of us. It will be a really even game and both sides will push each other to the limit. We come into the game really up for it, focused on the job at hand.”

Sevilla is also coming off a narrow victory heading into the match after they handed the Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 loss, so expect a back-and-forth battle that could come down to extra-time once again.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Sevilla: Yassine Bounou, Jesús Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Sergio Reguilon, Fernando, Joan Jordan, Éver Banega, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos.

Man United: Sergio Romero, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.