Manchester United vs LASK USA TV: Where to Watch

Manchester United and LASK resume their Europa League campaigns with the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be broadcast on CBS All-Access (English) and TUDN (Spanish).

Here are the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Manchester United vs LASK Preview

Manchester United and LASK are excited to get back to Europa League action, but this one won’t have much anticipation from the kickoff. The Red Devils won the first leg 5-0, so Manchester United can hit cruise control in the matchup, just needing to avoid a huge upset. That matchup took back way back in March, before the coronavirus pandemic put the sports world on hold.

If Manchester United can avoid a massive misstep, they’ll advance to the quarterfinals to take on either Basaksehir or FC Copenhagen.

“We have not won any trophies,” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “But success going forward is to keep improving the team, keep developing, because it is not the destination that is the measure of success, really, it is what we do.

“With results, you can’t always say that life is fair, because it isn’t. Sometimes you do not get the result you deserve in football, but if we keep doing the right things, improving every single day, then we will end up hopefully as a successful Manchester United team.”

Manchester United clinched their spot in the Champions League with a win on the final day of the season, besting Leicester 2-0. The Red Devils have lost just once since January in competitive matchups, the defeat coming at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup, 3-1.

“I’m delighted,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve achieved a Champions League spot, we’ve come from way, way behind teams and gone past them. … The players have shown their qualities as a group. They’ve taken on board what we want, and they’re looking more and more like a Manchester United team on the pitch.”

Solskjaer has some decisions to make on the playing time of his stars, but revealed the game plan for at least one of his big names.

“Jesse [Lingard] will be starting but the team won’t be too different from the team that played LASK away,” Solskjaer said sat alongside the attacking midfielder.

“We know it will be a difficult game. It wasn’t a 5-0 difference between the teams, we were winning 2-0 after 60 minutes and scored three in the last five so we know we have to perform and there’s opportunities for players to stake a claim, if they get through.”

Manchester United is a massive -450 favorite for the game. The total for the matchup is set at three goals.