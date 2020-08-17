Mavericks vs Clippers Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Two of the NBA’s biggest and brightest take center stage Monday night when Kawhi Leonard and the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Clippers take on Luka Doncic and the No. 7 seed Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Game 1 starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Mavs vs Clippers Preview

This will be the 21-year-old Doncic’s first time in the playoffs and the Mavs’ first postseason appearance since 2016. Doncic has been one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA this year, but he hasn’t exactly played his best ball against the Clippers.

The Mavs have lost to the Clippers three times this season, and while his stat line was solid against them (he averaged 29.0 points, seven rebounds and seven assists), he shot just 27 percent from beyond the arc, and he had an uncharacteristically high five turnovers against Kawhi and company. Doncic will need plenty of help from his teammates, particularly the 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, who is this close to averaging a triple-double, scoring 20.4 points and snagging 9.5 boards a game.

Leonard who is trying to win his second NBA title and first with the Clippers, thinks Porzingis will be a particularly unique challenge due to his vast range, particularly from downtown.

“He’s what? 7-something? 7-2? 7-foot? Can shoot the ball, can dribble, make plays out of the post, even from the three-point line, dribble driving. Just have to keep a high hand up and try to challenge his shots. He’s very skilled,” Leonard said about Porzingis this week.

The Clippers have managed to keep Doncic from beating them with his dazzling play this year, and they have done it with a well-rounded attack. The Clips allowed 109.9 points a game this season, which was 13th in the league. They are also averaging 116.3 points a game, which ranks fourth in the NBA just behind Dallas. The Mavs are giving up just over 112.0 points a game, so defense could very well decide the outcome of the series.

Still, if the Clippers cannot keep Doncic in check, things could get very interesting.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers recently said the following about Doncic: “He has the passing of Jason Kidd, but has the scoring ability of Larry Bird. That’s what makes him such a difficult cover.”

That’s quite a compliment from an NBA legend like Rivers, but it also reveals how seriously his team will take covering the dynamic Doncic. That dynamic alone should make this one of the more intriguing first-round series.