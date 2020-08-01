Pelicans vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to rebound from an opening loss in the bubble as they take on a New Orleans Pelicans team in desperate need of a win.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Pelicans vs Clippers Preview

The Pelicans played in the first official game of the bubble, falling to the Utah Jazz 106-104, allowing a big second half comeback. What was puzzling for some Pelicans supporters was the absence of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson down the stretch. Williamson played just 15 minutes as he was eased back into action. But currently on the outside looking in on the playoffs, New Orleans has no room for error. Every game is a must win.

“The reason they are taking place as they are at the beginning is just that the medical team wants to make sure he’s warm and loose before he gets on the court,” Pelicans GM David Griffin said. “Everything that they are doing is predicated on that. The players have a very clear routine. His routine is to get loose at a certain time. We don’t want him to get loose and then sit on the side and wait, because that’s not conducive to him playing his best.

“Everybody got to do that over the course of the scrimmages. Zion didn’t get that opportunity. Unfortunately, because of the situation with his family, he was called away. It was a very legitimate reason to leave. But unfortunately, he’s 13 days removed from the group in terms of following that plan after not playing basketball for what amounts to four months.”

Head coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson won’t have a minutes restriction against the Clippers, but he will be monitored by the medical staff.

On the other end, the Clippers are looking to rebound after an opening-night loss to the Lakers. LeBron James delivered the final blow and Paul George’s last second heave from 3-point land was off the mark for the win.

“We’ve got to use these games to build some habits and just build team chemistry,” Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “It was a good game, still had fun out there. It was great to be back on the floor.”

The Clippers need to win to keep their hope of catching the Lakers for the top seed in the Western Conference alive, but also to fend off the log-jam of teams behind them jostling for playoff seeding. There is still much to be decided from seeds No. 2-7 in the West. However, the Clippers are trying to keep the ship afloat without key bench players Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, both Sixth Man of the Year candidates.