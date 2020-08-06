PGA Championship 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The first major of the year has arrived and the world’s best golfers will vie for the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco this week.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on ESPN (Thursday 4-10 p.m. ET; Friday 4-10 p.m. ET; Saturday 1-4 p.m. ET; Sunday Noon-3 p.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday 4-10 p.m. ET; Sunday 3-9 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable, or if you want to watch coverage that is more extensive than the TV broadcasts, here are your options for watching the PGA Championship live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas tee off at 11:33 a.m. ET on Thursday, while the ESPN telecast doesn’t start until 4 p.m. ET. That means ESPN+ is the only way to watch that group live in the first round

While the television broadcasts won’t start until part-way through each round, ESPN+ will have all-day coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET for the entire tournament. This includes a general TV-style stream that will jump between golfers and multiple featured group streams (which includes Tiger, Rory and Thomas), making it by far the best option to watch the 2020 PGA Championship.

ESPN+, which also includes live coverage of other PGA Tour events and lots of on-demand golf content, costs $4.99 for a month or $49.99 for a year:

Get ESPN+

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the 2020 PGA Championship live on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

In addition to the general stream that will jump around between all the players, here are the featured groups that you can watch on ESPN+ in Round 1:

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Early): Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (11:33 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Late): Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia (4:58 p.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Early): Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (11:22 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Late): Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott (4:47 p.m. ET)

CBS (live in select markets) and ESPN are two of the 107 live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the ESPN and CBS broadcasts of the 2020 PGA Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

CBS (live in select markets) and ESPN are included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of the ESPN and CBS broadcasts of the 2020 PGA Championship on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2020 PGA Championship Preview

The first golf major of the season has arrived and all eyes will be on Brooks Koepka as he looks to claim a third consecutive title at the PGA Championship, although this one will be like no other previously.

Koepka had a good showing last week at the St. Jude Invitational, finishing tied for second at 10-under.

“My game feels like it’s in really, really good shape right now,” Koepka told The Associated Press this week. “I like the way I’m hitting it … Every day is a lot more comfortable. I’m excited. This is a big boy golf course. Have to hit the ball straight. Got to put it in the fairway. It’s going to play long. I think it kind of plays into my hands.”

Koepka said that his performance last week was a good sign heading into the meaningful week in San Francisco.

“I felt like I was playing a little bit better, wasn’t seeing the results, but piece by piece it was coming,” Koepka said. “I knew it was eventually going to be there. As far as confidence, I got frustrated. I think anybody would. Nobody likes playing bad. … But at the same time, I knew it was only a couple swings away. Once I got the feeling, I’d be off and running, and here we are.”

Koepka will have some competition with names like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas. However, TPC Harding Park will be eager to make things tough for everyone. The key will be to stay out of the course’s tough rough.

“It’s about a 50/50 chance as far as the lie. I’ve had two lies yesterday on Hole 12 that were three feet apart. One I could easily get a 7-iron on and the other one I was just trying to hack out 40, 50 yards,” Tony Finau said. “It’s almost luck of the draw when you hit it in the rough. I think you’re going to see some guys get fortunate and hit it on to the green and I think you’ll see some guys hack it out and not hit it anywhere.”

Bryson DeChambeau — who bulked up during the coronavirus hiatus and turned in some top-notched results — agreed.

“This golf course suits a bomber if you can hit it straight … I’d say it’s pretty straightforward to be honest with you and there’s not really too much to it if you could just keep it in the fairway out here this week,” DeChambeau told PGA.com. “But as the rough stands right now I think the risk is definitely worth the reward. if you do hit it into the rough I still think you can get to the front of the green and from the front edge on these greens you can kind of get to any pin. So for me as of right now I’m going to be hitting it up there as far as I can and hopefully wedging it close and making some putts this week.”

Here are some of the top contenders:

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 24-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Tiger Woods 28-1

Collin Morikawa 35-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Patrick Reed 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

READ NEXT: PGA Championship 2020 ESPN+ Schedule