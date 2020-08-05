How to Watch PGA Championship 2020 on ESPN Plus

The 102nd PGA Championship kicks off Thursday in San Francisco at TPC Harding Park, the first of three majors that will take place over the next several months.

There will be TV broadcasts on ESPN on CBS that start part-way through each round, but the most extensive, all-day coverage of the PGA Championship will be on ESPN+.

Here’s everything you need to know:

How to Watch PGA Championship 2020 on ESPN+

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the 2020 PGA Championship live on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

PGA Championship 2020 Schedule on ESPN+

The ESPN+ broadcast schedule is far more extensive than the regular TV telecasts.

For each of the first two rounds, there will be three different options that you can choose to watch: One that is general, TV-style coverage for the entire day (starts at 10 a.m. ET and goes through the end of the round), and two that will exclusively follow featured groups.

Here are the featured groups that you can watch for Round 1:

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Early): Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (11:33 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Late): Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia (4:58 p.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Early): Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (11:22 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Late): Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott (4:47 p.m. ET)

Note: On Thursday, the regular TV broadcast doesn’t even start until 4 p.m. ET, so ESPN+ will be your only way to watch Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas’ first round live

On Saturday and Sunday, those same three streams will be available (starting at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday and 10 a.m. ET on Sunday), and there will also be another option where you can just watch the 18th hole exclusively.

PGA Championship 2020 Preview

The PGA Championship will feature 92 of the top 100 golfers in the world, with 156 total players, and it should be loaded with plenty of drama. Last year’s winner, Brooks Koepka, is looking to be the first golfer since Walter Hagen to win three championships in a row. Hagen won four straight, from 1924-27, so it’s been awhile since someone has accomplished this particular feat.

Koepka said that despite the uniqueness of this year due to the global pandemic, he feels confident he’s in a good place to win his third-straight PGA Championship. “My game feels like it’s in really, really good shape right now,” Koepka said heading into the tournament. “Every day is a lot more comfortable. I’m excited. This is a big-boy golf course.”

One of the biggest of the big boys is Tiger Woods, who has won back-to-back PGA Championships on two different occasions. Woods will be looking to win his 16th career major here, but he expressed a few concerns this week about some unseasonably chilly weather that could potentially throw off his game.

“I know I won’t have the same range of motion as I would back home in Florida where it’s 95 every day. That’s just the way it is,” Woods, who has had four different surgeries on his back, said this week. “I think the weather forecast is supposed to be like this all week — marine layer, cool, windy, and we’re all going to have to deal with it.”

While it’s unclear how much — if at all — the weather will affect the tournament, another storyline to follow will be Jordan Spieth looking to finally nab that ever-elusive Grand Slam. Spieth won both The Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015, and he took The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017, but has been winless in all majors since. He’s not a favorite to take it all here, but he’s not someone to overlook, either.

Another dark horse? 2016 Masters champ Danny Willett, who said prior to the tournament that he has been using his time while quarantining wisely: “I did a lot of work during lockdown on certain moves and they looked pretty but weren’t quite producing the shots that you need to actually play the game,” Willett said.

“It just took a couple of weeks to iron out a few bits and the last couple of tournaments have been quite nice. The body has been as good as it ever has been, that was one of the main things I took from lockdown. I really made sure I worked on the strength and fitness components of what I’m trying to do. At 32, I’m probably in the best shape I’ve been in, no injuries no niggles, and everything has been good.”