How to Watch ID’s Serial Killer Week Online Without Cable

Every night from August 30 to September 4, cozy up with your favorite blanket, grab the popcorn, and get ready for six nights of serial killers on Investigation Discovery.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch ID’s Serial Killer Week on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Investigation Discovery (ID) is included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the entirety of Serial Killer Week live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the entirety of Serial Killer Week live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is one of 47 channels included in the Sling Blue package. If you bypass the three-day free trial, you can get the first month of Sling Blue for just $20, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the entirety of Serial Killer Week live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

ID’s Serial Killer Week Preview

ID’s Serial Killer Week features six nights of brand-new specials, each detailing the sensational story of a famous serial murderer. Each night promises two or more hours of original programming, exposing some infamous, and some unknown, killers that lurked behind carefully cultivated exteriors.

From the shocking video confessions of Samuel Little – rumored to have killed 93 women – to the infamous “Butcher Baker” and the notorious “BTK” – ID presents more than 12 hours of premieres across this special week of programming.

“The fascination behind serial killers continues to be unmatched, with our viewers consistently asking for more,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, a press release. “We chose these cases not just because of these macabre monsters, or that each investigation is a self-contained mystery, but because each story will leave our viewers gripped to the screen until the final scene, when justice is ultimately served.”

The lineup is as follows:

Evil Lives Here, August 30: When 911 received a call from a young woman claiming she had been abducted, no one knew what a terrifying story would unfold. From the outside, Shawn Grate appeared to be a normal man, but it would soon be revealed that he was covering up a treacherous secret. With exclusive access to Christina Hildreth, Shawn’s girlfriend of six years, this special extended episode delves into how Grate hid his haunting actions, and what caused a seemingly normal man to turn manic.

The 93 Victims of Samuel Little, August 31 and September 1: This two-night event spans four hours as it looks at Samuel Little, one of the most prolific and elusive serial killers of all time. He was convicted of murdering four women but is thought to have killed as many as 93 women over four decades. For the first time ever, viewers will have exclusive access to investigators, stories from families and chillingly detailed descriptions from Samuel Little himself.

The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster, September 2: On first appearances, Robert Hansen seemed to have it all. As a mild-mannered family man, he ran a successful bakery and held world-record hunting trophies that brought him respect among his peers. But behind this carefully cultivated exterior lurked a cold-blooded serial killer. Big game animals no longer satisfied his urge to kill; he needed a different sort of prey. Hansen sought out women in Anchorage’s red-light district and flew them out to the Alaska wilderness where he hunted them down for sport.

Many women who had encountered Hansen warned authorities of his dark side, but their pleas for action were ignored. Hansen was eventually arrested and confessed to the murders of 17 women. Tapes of this confession have been lost for 35 years, but now, together with the testimony of his friends, victims, and the officers involved, The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster finally pieces together the truth about Robert Hansen.

Serial Killer BTK’s Daughter Speaks OutWhat do you tell your children about their grandfather when he's a serial killer? Kerri Rawson opens up about the emotions and trauma she deals with as the daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader (aka BTK) and a mother of young children. Watch the full episode of BTK: A Killer Among Us here: http://bit.ly/2SrcNeb Subscribe to ID: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=investigationdiscovery Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiscoveryID ID's on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/investigationdiscovery/ 2019-03-06T15:00:03Z

The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski, September 3: When Fathyma Vann, Carol Spadoni and Eva Peterson are found murdered within days of each other across California in the spring of 1991, investigators realize they’re dealing with a depraved serial killer. After a recently released convicted killer, Phillip Jablonski, is linked to all three women, police have their prime suspect. Digging into Jablonski’s background, they learn the horrifying truth about his bloodlust and fear he’s about to strike again. With no way of locating him, they embark on a nationwide search hoping to bring him in before he claims another victim. When Jablonski is finally apprehended, investigators discover something far more disturbing than anything they’ve ever encountered before: a hunter with a kill list in hand, and a macabre audio diary as he claims his victims.

BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer, September 4: In a three-hour special, ID delves into the psyche of the infamous “BTK” killer, Dennis Rader, sharing intimate details behind his seemingly normal life. The documentary revolves around Kerri Rawson, Rader’s daughter, who had no idea that the man who raised her was a monster in disguise. Through additional interviews with those closest to the case, detailed accounts of the investigation and further explanation of Radar’s brutal and mocking tactics, this documentary reveals what Dennis Rader worked so hard to conceal, following the twisted path that eventually led to his conviction.

ID’s Serial Killer Week airs from Sunday, August 30 to Friday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.