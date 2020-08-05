Thunder vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Oklahoma City Thunder (41-25, sixth in the Western Conference) will look to avoid losing two straight when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (51-15, first in the Western Conference) Wednesday.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Thunder vs Lakers Preview

OKC was outscored by Denver in overtime, 12-4, in their 121-113 loss on Monday. Lack of rhythm and cold shooting were the primary reasons they ended up losing the game, and Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan knows it.

“I don’t think we really had a great flow or a great rhythm,” Donovan said after the loss. “I thought we got slow at times and the game got really slow … I think just timing, trying to get back to the rhythm to playing. You play against yourself for two and a half, three weeks and then you start playing some opponents and you start seeing different defenses, different styles.”

Their next opponent features one of the greatest to ever take the court.

The Lakers beat the Jazz on Monday, 116-108, clinching the No. 1 seed in the West in doing so. Led by LeBron James, who was just shy of a triple-double with 22 points and added eight rebounds and nine assists, Los Angeles hadn’t placed first in the West in a decade, and James is here to celebrate that fact.

“I can just say it feels damn good to be the number one seed in the West,” James said, adding: “Since 2010, right? They said I couldn’t do it.”

The Lakers did it largely the way they have all season: on the shoulders of their two superstars, James and Anthony Davis, who scored 42 points while hauling in 12 rebounds in the win over Utah. L.A. will have an interesting test when they face the Thunder next.

OKC is scoring 110.8 points a game, while the Lakers are putting up 113.8 per contest. Los Angeles leads the league in field goal percentage (48.2 percent) but OKC is fourth, hitting 47.3 percent of their shots from the field, so this one could very well come down to which team has the hotter hand — but it could also come down to defense, and if that’s the case, the advantage lies with the Lakers. They lead the NBA in blocked shots and have been among the stingiest teams in the league this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring, averaging 19.4 points a game. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of five players scoring in double figures for OKC, so they have a well-rounded attack.

If the Thunder can avoid another foul-laden game as they had against the Nuggets, they have a chance for the upset here, but they’ll have to play a clean game on both ends. OKC also had 16 turnovers against Denver, and they’ll have to avoid that kind of sloppiness here against the likes of James and company.