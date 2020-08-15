How to Order UFC 252 PPV on ESPN Plus (Easy Guide)

An anticipated third showdown between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (19-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and former heavyweight and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier (22-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is the headliner of a stacked UFC 252 card Saturday at UFC Apex.

The early prelims (7 p.m. ET) and prelims (8 p.m. ET start time) can both be watched on ESPN or ESPN+, while the main PPV card (10 p.m. ET) can only be ordered exclusively through ESPN+.

UFC 252 Preview

Miocic and Cormier will obviously be the most buzzed-about fight on the card, and with good reason. The 41-year old Cormier has said it will be the final fight of his career, and the drama swirling, as a result, makes this one of the more highly-anticipated battles in a long time.

It will be the third and final time these two have squared off. Miocic lost their first bout by a knockout in the first round, and won the second fight by TKO in the fourth round, so a great deal will be riding on this one.

“This fight allows me to have a chance to go out on top, a chance to be the champion again. I believe this fight is to crown the best heavyweight fighter of all time. But I do believe that any time they make a shortlist of guys they consider the greatest fighters of all time, I have to be in the conversation. That’s all you can really hope for — that your accomplishments stand tall next to any body’s,” Cormier said about his legacy this week.

Other featured fights on the card include the undefeated Sean O’Malley (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), in aco-main event against Marlon Vera (17-6-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC) in what should be an excellent bantamweight battle. O’Malley knows Vera is no pushover, but he also thinks his opponent isn’t prepared for the stuff he’s bringing.

“Marlon is an extremely tough opponent, he’s won his last six fights with five finishes, he’s never been finished, a ton of UFC experience. He’s been the distance a lot, he’s won decisions, he’s lost decisions, so he’s extremely experienced,” O’Malley said. “But he’s never fought someone like me … I think I’m going to be too much for him.”

Another fight that promises to entertain features former heavyweight champ Junior Dos Santos (21-7 MMA, 15-6 UFC) making his return against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC).

There will also be Herbert Burns (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) taking on Daniel Pineda (26-13 MMA, 3-4 UFC) in a featherweight bout that may feature a slight weight disadvantage. Burns just missed weight, going over by a good amount (3.5 pounds). As a result, Burns will be fined 20 percent of the purse, should he win.

Here’s a look at the card in its entirety: