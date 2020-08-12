Where to Watch US Amateur Golf Championship 2020

Some of the top amateur golfers from around the nation all be on the course for the 120th U.S. Amateur from Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Coverage of the tournament will be split between Peacock and the Golf Channel. Here’s a complete look at the broadcast schedule and how to watch the tournament online if you don’t have cable:
Where to Watch 2020 US Amateur Golf Championship
|Day
|Round
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Live Stream
|Wed, Aug 12
|Round of 64
|6-7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Wed, Aug 12
|Round of 64
|7-9 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|FuboTV
|Thur, Aug 13
|Round of 16
|6-7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Thur, Aug 13
|Round of 16
|7-9 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|FuboTV
|Fri, Aug 14
|Quarterfinals
|6-7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri, Aug 14
|Quarterfinals
|7-9 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|FuboTV
|Sat, Aug 15
|Semifinals
|7-10 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|FuboTV
|Sun, Aug 16
|Championship
|7-10 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|FuboTV
How to Watch 2020 US Amateur Golf Championship Online
For the Peacock broadcasts: You can watch on your computer via PeacockTV.com, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other compatible streaming device via the Peacock app.
It’s free to sign up and watch.
For the Golf Channel broadcasts: If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Golf Channel online via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:
The Golf Channel is one of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of US Amateur on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each round within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.
The Golf Channel is one of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the US Amateur live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.
2020 US Amateur Preview
The US Amateur is the pinnacle of amateur golf in the United States and everyone wants to get their hands on for the Havemeyer Trophy, named after the first USGA president Theodore Havemeyer. The tournament features a star-studded field of former champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. And there will be a new champion crowned. Andy Ogletree, last year’s winner, failed to qualify.
Here are a list of champions at the tournament since 2009, per the USGA website:
- 2009: Byeong-Hun An d. Ben Martin, 7 and 5; Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.; Medalist — 140, Tim Jackson; Entries: 6,948
- 2010: Peter Uihlein d. David Chung, 4 and 2; Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.; Medalist – 136, Jeff Wilson; Entries: 6,485
- 2011: Kelly Kraft d. Patrick Cantlay, 2 up; Erin Hills, Erin Wis.; Medalist – 132, Gregor Main; Entries: 6,256
- 2012: Steven Fox d. Michael Weaver, 37 holes; Cherry Hills Country Club; Cherry Hills Village, Colo.; Medalist – 132, Bobby Wyatt; Entries: 6,443
- 2013: Matthew Fitzpatrick d. Oliver Goss, 4 and 3; The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.; Medalist – 134, Neil Raymond, Brady Watt; Entries: 7,002
- 2014: Gunn Yang d. Corey Conners, 2 and 1; Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands Course), Johns Creek, Ga.; Medalist – 135, Lee McCoy, Taylor Moore; Entries: 6,803
- 2015: Bryson DeChambeau d. Derek Bard, 7 and 6; Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club (North Course); Medalist – 133, Brett Coletta; Entries: 7,047
- 2016: Curtis Luck d. Brad Dalke, 6 and 4; Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course), Bloomfield Township, Mich.; Medalist – 133, Alex Smalley; Entries: 7,385
- 2017: Doc Redman d. Doug Ghim, 37 holes; The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.; Medalist – 131, •Hayden Wood; Entries: 7,149
- 2018: Viktor Hovland d. Devon Bling, 6 and 5; Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links; Medalist – 137, Daniel Hillier, Cole Hammer; Entries: 7,463
- 2019: Andy Ogletree d. John Augenstein, 2 and 1; Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2); Medalist – 137, Brandon Wu; Entries: 7,190
The tournament started on Monday with 36 holes of stroke play, deciding the 64-man draw for the US Amateur. It was nor televised as more than 300 golfers vied to advance. The smaller field will now head into match play, where winning six matches will give you the trophy. The field is mostly made up of college standouts, but mid-amatuers — who are 25 and older — and two current high school golfers made the cut as well.
