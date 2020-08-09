Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 9 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 9 airs Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Burnt Bridges and Bitter Truths,” reads, “At a family dinner, Andrei spirals out of control. Jess confronts Colt about Vanessa. Karine gives Paul a final ultimatum. Asuelu’s family turns on him. Larissa and Eric reopen Pandora’s box. Angela asks Michael to make a big decision.”



Asuelu’s Family is Angry When He & Kalani Refuse to Give Them Money

Asuelu breaks the news to his family he can't afford to give them large cash gifts…and it's uncomfortable. Tune in to a new #90DayFiance TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/FuJEVoBV6n — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 9, 2020

Asuelu’s family isn’t happy when Kalani and Asuelu tell them that they can’t afford to give them any money, which makes for an incredibly tense, awkward family reunion. In the clip above, Asuelu’s mother and sister confront him on why he isn’t working full-time before reminding him that he’s responsible for taking care of his parents, based on Samoan culture.

Asuelu’s mother also adds that Kalani’s parents have plenty of money, so they will be able to help financially support the children. “Where is your mind? Where is your mind now?” his mother shouts angrily. “Kalani and her parents, they have a lot of money, they will take care of the kids.” Meanwhile, Asuelu’s sister questions his manhood and says, “So if you want to be a man, why aren’t you working full-time? So you will be able to help your little family and your family back home, you know?”

The clip ends on a tense note when Kalani asks Asuelu’s sister if she also sends money home to their family; his sister gives Kalani a death stare before snapping, “it’s none of your business,” so fans have plenty of drama, fights and awkwardness to look forward to tonight.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

