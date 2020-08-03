Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 10 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 10 airs Monday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Forgiven, Not Forgotten,” reads, “Bini’s family grills Ari about her commitment to staying in Ethiopia. Deavan gives Jihoon a shocking ultimatum. Tim seeks forgiveness from Melyza’s mom. Running out of options, Sumit reaches out to his brother.”

Ariela & Her Mother Watch Biniyam Dance With His Ex-Girlfriend

How would you feel if your significant other worked with their ex?! 😬 See Ari's full reaction on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/O6wlbTTODs — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 3, 2020

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day is pretty slow, but there is still plenty going on, including Deavan and Jihoon’s continued argument over money, an uncomfortable dinner with Melyza’s family, and some jealousy from Ari toward Biniyam’s dance partner.

“Between me and Ari, for jealousy and those things to not happen, from my previous life, I want show my dance for Ari and Ari mother,” Biniyam tells the cameras in the clip above. When Ari’s mother asks who he’s dancing with, Ari explains that it’s Bini’s ex, and that they reconnected while Ari was back in the U.S.

“Oh my God, she is really cute,” Ari’s mother says, and adds that she’s very “limber.” She also tells her daughter to watch out if Biniyam is dancing at night while Ari is home alone, and although the clip doesn’t show it, Ariela explains that she’s a jealous person, so we expect there to be some issues down the road involving Biniyam’s ex.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

