Democratic Convention Live Stream: Watch Monday’s DNC Online

The Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight on Monday, August 17. Then the DNC 2020 continues on Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday night. The last event of the convention takes place on Thursday, August 20 with Joe Biden’s speech. You can watch a live stream of the convention online right here.

DNC Live Streams

The official Day 1 live stream for the Democratic National Convention is below.

Democratic National Convention: Day 1Tune in on Monday, August 17 from 9-11 PM ET for the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where we’ll hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on the crises facing our country. Featuring: Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Follow the Democratic National Convention online: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemConvention Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemConvention Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demconvention Website: https://www.demconvention.com 2020-08-10T22:48:15Z

If the stream above doesn’t work for you, you can also watch at the link here. The main event begins at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Pacific.)

You can also watch in Spanish below.

Convención Nacional Demócrata: Día 1El lunes 17 de agosto, de 9:00 a 11:00 p.m., hora del este, sintonice la primera noche de la Convención Nacional Demócrata de 2020, en la que escucharemos a muchos de los estadounidenses que se están alzando para enfrentar las crisis que atraviesa nuestro país. Con presentaciones de: la ex primera dama Michelle Obama, el senador Bernie Sanders, la senadora Catherine Cortez Masto, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo, la gobernadora Gretchen Whitmer, el representante Jim Clyburn, el presidente de la Convención, representante Bennie Thompson, la representante Gwen Moore, el exgobernador John Kasich, el senador Doug Jones y la senadora Amy Klobuchar. Siga la Convención Nacional Demócrata en línea: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemConvention Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemConvention Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demconvention Sitio web: https://www.demconvention.com 2020-08-10T23:53:34Z

Or via ASL below.

[ASL] Democratic National Convention: Day 1Tune in to day 1 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention from 9pm-11pm ET on August 17 as we officially nominate Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States. Follow along as we count down to the convention: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemConvention Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemConvention Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demconvention Website: https://www.demconvention.com 2020-08-10T23:11:38Z

If you prefer watching via a network’s coverage rather than the Democrats’ official channel, we have more options for you below.

PBS News Hour’s stream is below.

WATCH LIVE: Full 2020 Democratic National Convention | DNC Night 1 | PBS NewsHour special coverageJoin the PBS NewsHour for special coverage of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, NewsHour Politics Reporter Daniel Bush will talk to NewsHour Correspondent Lisa Desjardins about what Democrats are thinking on opening night; Mary Lahammer of Twin Cities PBS about what voters are saying in her state; Princeton University professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr about what questions Democrats must answer about calls for police and criminal justice reform; and the Cook Political Report's Amy Walter on the Electoral Map and which states are most at risk for Democrats and Republicans. He'll also hear from Democratic delegates across the country, and take your questions about the Democratic National Convention. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, join PBS anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis and ongoing coverage of the Demoratic speakers beginning at 9 p.m. ET. They include: Sens. Bernie Sanders and Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep.Jim Clyburn, convention chair and Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sens. Doug Jones and Amy Klobuchar, and former first Lady Michelle Obama. Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at https://www.pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6 Follow us: Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newshour Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour Subscribe: PBS NewsHour podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe 2020-08-13T13:55:10Z

C-SPAN’s coverage is below.

Democratic National Convention (Day 1)Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) are among the featured speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. https://cs.pn/31O57JI 2020-08-13T20:47:27Z

The convention is going to be very different this year. All the speakers will be giving their speeches from afar rather than at the Convention itself. Many will be speaking from home and many (if not all) speeches will be prerecorded. So it’s going to be a very different experience this year.

You might also see some streamed reactions from Democratic delegates as they watch the speeches tonight, in order to give a different feel.

The convention was supposed to be in Milwaukee, but the coronavirus pandemic changed plans quite a bit. The anchor is still at the Wisconsin Center, ABC News reported, but delegates and speakers did not travel there. The only people who will be there will be production team members coordinating a combination of live and taped feeds.

The Schedule for Tonight

Tonight’s schedule includes the following speakers, who will speak at some point the listed time slots below. An exact start time is not available.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (9-11 p.m. Eastern)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (9-11 p.m.)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (9-11 p.m.)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (9-11 p.m.)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (9-11 p.m.)

Convention Chari Bennie Thompson (9-11 p.m.)

Rep. Gwen Moore (9-11 p.m.)

Sen. Doug Jones (9-11 p.m.)

Maggie Rogers performance (9-11 p.m.)

Leon Bridges performance (9-11 p.m.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (10-11 p.m.)

Michelle Obama (10-11 p.m.)

The headliners for tonight are Obama and Sanders. Sanders had the second-highest number of delegates in the Democratic primary. When he stepped down, it was all but certain that Biden would be the Democrats’ nominee.

Obama delivered a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention that people are still talking about today. Her quote, “When they go low, we go high” was said during that speech, and people still repeat that quote today.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to run in the same time slots on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The headliners on Tuesday are former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden. The headliners on Wednesday night are Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Thursday is the final day of the convention, culminating in a speech by Joe Biden. He’s giving his speech from the Chase Center in Wilmington, which is the same location that Harris is expected to give her speech the night before, ABC News reported.

