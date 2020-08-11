How to Watch Hard Knocks 2020 Without HBO

In 2020, Hard Knocks, for the first time ever, will follow two teams throughout training camp: the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The first episode premieres Tuesday, August 11, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how you can watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles live or on-demand online:

‘Hard Knocks: Los Angeles’ Preview

This will be the 15th installment of the series, and it will be the Chargers’ first time on the show. The Rams were featured on the series in 2016, back when quarterback Jared Goff was a rookie. Now, in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, this will be one of the most unique seasons in recent memory, and HBO’s cameras will be there to capture as much of the training camp drama as possible.

Both teams will be playing at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium, and both will be dealing with their own unique sets of challenges while trying to keep everyone healthy. The premiere episode features rookies from both the Rams and Chargers arriving at their respective training camps, the majority of whom have never met any coaches or staff until arriving.

Although they’re dealing with many of the same issues, each team has its own unique storylines to follow. The Rams, fresh from cutting star running back Todd Gurley, will be looking to prove that their Super Bowl appearance two years ago wasn’t a fluke. Coach Sean McVay and company missed the playoffs last year, and are looking to return to top form.

For McVay, the challenge the cameras provide is one of the primary challenges of filming the series.

“I got a couple robo-cameras following me right now,” McVay said. “Every move I make in my office, so I have zero privacy. So, time that I would probably allocate at my home office otherwise, to try and get some of that privacy. I can’t say anything without feeling like I am going to get in trouble.”

For the Chargers, who just re-signed defensive superstar Joey Bosa to a five-year $135 million deal, this season is about new beginnings. The team will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in fourteen seasons, after the departure of veteran Philip Rivers. While Tyrod Taylor will be the likely Day 1 starter, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who the Chargers selected sixth overall this year. Herbert, who is young, talented and charismatic, has already been tabbed by some as a potential scene-stealer in the series.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will be trying to get his team back to the 12-4 form they showed in 2018 before they collapsed last season. In a season already rife with new challenges, that won’t be easy — but at least his players are maintaining a sense of humor.

“I’m a big fan of HBO,” Bosa said when asked about the series. “So it’s going to be fun. I’ll just need to maybe watch my language a little bit out there.”