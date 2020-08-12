How to Watch MAFS Season 11 Episode 5 Online, Without Cable

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 5 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “The Honeymoon Begins,” reads, “The couples wake up in paradise and start to learn about the person that they just married. Some find the path to love natural while others find it difficult to push past their comfort zones. One wife believes her husband may not be ready for marriage, can he convince her that he is ready?”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Warning: some light spoilers on Wednesday night’s episode ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up to Episode 5 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Henry & Christina Are Still Struggling to Find Common Ground

Tonight’s episode of MAFS focuses strongly on Henry and Christina’s ongoing awkwardness as they address their relationship with the other Season 11 couples. When Amani asks how they feel about their marriage so far, both stars offer vague explanations that they’re just trying to “take things slow” and get to know one another.

“So far so good. We’ve been taking things slow. Honestly I’m not used to that, I’m used to an aggressive person,” Christina explains, while Henry adds, “By nature I’m not a very aggressive person.” The reality stars discuss their differences, and Christina admits that Henry is unlike anybody she’s ever dated, so she doesn’t fully understand why the experts matched them up.

It’s clear from the clip that Christina is still struggling to find common ground with her husband due to his issues with communication; she says during a confessional that she is actually jealous of the chemistry the other couples appeared to have with their spouses and that she wished she and Henry had that same initial connection.

“Meeting with the other couples, and to see everybody slowly getting to know each other, it just seems like they have good communication so early on,” she says during a confessional. “I mean, I am jealous of how everyone else is progressing. I kind of wish that Henry and I would have that initial chemistry, especially considering we are in paradise right now.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

