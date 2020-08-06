How to Watch Tiger Woods PGA Championship Round 1

Tiger Woods will begin his quest for a 16th major championship in a star-studded group alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

On Thursday, Woods, McIlroy and Thomas tee off at 11:33 a.m. ET. TV coverage of the tournament (ESPN) doesn’t start until 4 p.m. ET, but you can watch a dedicated live stream of the Woods/McIlroy/Thomas group on ESPN+.

In the United States, ESPN+ is the only way to watch the first round of Woods, McIlroy and Thomas live. It costs $4.99 for a month or $49.99 for a year:

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the Woods/McIlroy/Thomas group and the rest of the PGA Championship live on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all four days of the tournament, ESPN+ will have a general, TV-style live stream that will jump around between golfers, and it will also have two featured group live streams that will follow certain trios around exclusively. Here’s the featured group ESPN+ schedule for Round 1:

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Early): Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (11:33 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Late): Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia (4:58 p.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Early): Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (11:22 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Late): Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott (4:47 p.m. ET)

Tiger, Rory & JT Top Featured Group to Watch in Round 1

Tiger Woods is back on the course for the first time since mid-July as he tees up for the PGA Championship, but this time much more is on the line as he chases his 16th major title. Woods has played just one tournament since the PGA restart following an extended hiatus due to coronavirus, but he’s not feeling rusty.

“I feel good. Obviously I haven’t played much competitively, but I’ve been playing a lot at home. So I’ve been getting plenty of reps that way … The results that I’ve seen at home, very enthusiastic about some of the changes I’ve made and so that’s been positive,” Woods said. “Just trying to get my way back into this part of the season. This is what I’ve been gearing up for. We’ve got a lot of big events starting from here, so looking forward to it. This is going to be a fun test for all of us. The rough is up. Fairways are much narrower than they were here in 2009.”

And Woods, who usually attracts an endless parade of fans on the course, is ready for the change of pace that comes with playing on a fan-less course.

“It’s different than most of the times when you go from green-to-tee, people yelling or trying to touch you. That part is different. As far as energy while I’m competing and playing, no, that’s the same. I’m pretty intense when I play and pretty into what I’m doing,” Woods said. “I don’t know if anyone in our generation has ever played without fans in a major championship. It’s going to be very different. But it’s still a major championship. It’s still the best players in the world. We all understand that going into it, so there’s going to be plenty of energy from the competitive side.”

Woods has won the PGA Championship four times, the last coming in 2007.

Rory McIlroy will be seeking his third PGA Championship, having won in 2012 and ‘14. But McIlroy hasn’t been playing his best golf since the restart. He’s played five events and finished 32nd just once. He finished 47th at last week’s St. Jude Classic.

“Before the world sort of shut down, I was playing some really good golf,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “Then having that three-month break, coming back, everything sort of changed. Everything feels different, in the competitive arena, anyway.”

Justin Thomas might be the hottest of the three golfers, coming off a win last weekend. He’s currently the top ranked golfer in the world. Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017.

Here are the odds for the three golfers:

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Tiger Woods: 28-1

