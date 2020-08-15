How to Watch UFC 252 on TV, Roku & Other Devices

The most important heavyweight fight in history headlines UFC 252 as Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic face off on Saturday from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

If you want to watch Miocic vs Cormier 3 and all the UFC 252 fights on your TV, computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or any other connected-to-TV streaming device, you’ll need to buy the UFC 252 PPV through ESPN+ and then watch on the ESPN app.

Or, you can read on for a more detailed guide on how to watch on various devices:

UFC 252 Preview

The best heavyweight of all-time could be decided on Saturday night as as Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic face off in Las Vegas. Each fighter has a win against each other and the bout serves as the ultimate rubber-match between the two.

It’s a battle of two juggernauts, with Miocic going 19-3 his career. He’s a two-time champ with three title defenses in the heavyweight division — the most in UFC history. Daniel Cormier only has a pair of losses on his resume, one to Miocic in 2019 — his last fight.

Cormier believes a win would put him in rare air — not only in MMA but in all sports.

“In MMA, yes, but I think it puts you right alongside the greatest sports athletes of all time,” Cormier said. “Michael Jordan won with the Bulls when they beat the Jazz. Unfortunately, he came back. I won’t come back.

“Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl in his last season. It would put me in that type of sphere, with some of the greatest athletes that have ever competed across any sport. When I win on Saturday, I will retire that way.”

Cormier said he would have no regrets about calling it quits after Saturday’s bout.

“That’s the problem with most athletes,” he said. “When you do that, you feel like, I’m the best in the world. Most of the guys in my position when they’re talking about being done, they’re down on the prelims somewhere. They’re there for some young guy to beat and elevate their name.

“That’s not me. I’m fighting to be the best in the world. So on Saturday, when I win, I’m the best in the world. But you’ve got to be comfortable walking away as the best in the world, or eventually, you’re going to end up on the prelims for somebody to beat you and build off your name. It’s just the way the game works.”

UFC president Dana White isn’t so sure either Cormier or Miocic should retire after Saturday’s bout.

“It’s obviously going to depend on how the fight plays out Saturday night,” White said. “If Cormier wins in spectacular fashion, this will not be his last fight. And knowing him the way I do, if he loses, then it will be, ‘I can’t go out like this.’ You know me. When people start talking about retiring, I think they should.

“I don’t think either one [Cormier or Miocic] should retire. They are two of the best in the world and have a lot of left in them.”