Hallmark’s ‘Wedding Every Weekend’ Movie: How to Watch Online

Hallmark’s newest movie, Wedding Every Weekend, premieres Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on the Hallmark Channel. But if you can’t watch it on TV, you can also catch it live online or even watch it online later.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Wedding Every Weekend on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are all included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are all included in either the Sling Orange plus Lifestyle Extra bundle (43 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Lifestyle Extra bundle (58 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Wedding Every Weekend’ Preview

Preview – Wedding Every Weekend – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for "Wedding Every Weekend" starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. 2020-08-05T09:14:00Z

The synopsis for the new Hallmark movie reads: “Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. To avoid set-ups, they go together as “wedding buddies.” But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper.”

Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell star in Wedding Every Weekend. This is Hallmark’s first movie to feature a same-sex couple and wedding.

The movie premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) It will re-air on August 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern, August 18 at 8 p.m., August 22 at 5 p.m., August 23 at 1 p.m., and September 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The premise of the movie involves two friends, Nate and Brooke, who are invited to the same four weddings that are four weekends in a row. They decide to be each other’s plus one. According to Hallmark’s promo posts, the same-sex wedding appears to be one of the four weddings they attend.

Carmel Amit and Makayla Moore portray the same-sex couple. Amit’s previous credits include Virgin River (Jamie), Snowpiercer (Mira), The Twilight Zone, Upload, You Me Her (Kylie), Somewhere Between (Jenny), Mistresses (Ariella), and more. Moore’s previous credits include Circa: 1981 (Desiree), Blood Runs Cold, and a series of shorts.

Moore said about the movie in a Hallmark behind-the-scenes video: “It really reflects the world that we live in now. It’s exciting to celebrate love in all its forms. You can see her interview around 1:50 in the video below.

This new movie follows an announcement by Lifetime that they will have their first LBGTQ romance in an upcoming holiday film for the Christmas season, USA Today reported.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates