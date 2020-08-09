How to Stream ‘We Hunt Together’ Online Without Cable

New Showtime drama We Hunt Together comes from the BBC Studios in the U.K., telling the story of a classic cat-and-mouse thriller. It premieres Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch We Hunt Together on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch We Hunt Together either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms insted of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch We Hunt Together live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can either watch We Hunt Together live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch We Hunt Together live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘We Hunt Together’ Preview

We Hunt Together (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIMEA gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story, this British drama series explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation as two conflicted detectives track down a pair of deadly killers. Starring Eva Myles, Babou Ceesay, Dipo Ola, and Hermione Corfield. Watch the series premiere on August 9 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME. WE HUNT TOGETHER, a six-episode, hour-long drama series from BBC Studios, stars Eve Myles (Keeping Faith, Torchwood), Babou Ceesay (GUERRILLA), Hermione Corfield (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Dipo Ola (Baghdad Central, Inside No. 9). A gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story, WE HUNT TOGETHER explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation. As two conflicted detectives (Myles and Ceesay) track down a pair of deadly killers (Corfield and Ola), the series reveals how finding a volatile form of solace in another can have dire consequences. Written by Gaby Hull and directed by Carl Tibbetts.

This six-episode U.K. import is described as a “gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story” that “explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation. As two conflicted detectives track down a pair of deadly killers, the series reveals how finding a volatile form of solace in another can have dire consequences.”

When the series starts, “The story begins with the collision of two extraordinary people; Baba, played by Dipo Ola, a former child soldier desperate to suppress his violent conditioning, and Freddy, played by Hermione Corfield, a magnetic and disarmingly charming free spirit. When Baba rescues Freddy from an attack following a date that has turned sour, something dark is ignited in them both.

“Two star-crossed killers are on the loose with two dysfunctional detectives in hot pursuit. DS Lola Franks, played by the brilliant Eve Myles, and DI Jackson Mendy, played by BAFTA-nominated Babou Ceesay, have to come to terms with their mismatched partnership and polar opposite outlooks on the culpability of the criminal mind as they try to outsmart the killers.”

In a review of the U.K. airing last fall, MSN writes, “This was odd couple versus odd couple. Which pairing would outsmart the other? And which were we supposed to be rooting for? This six-parter was written by Gaby Hull, creator of ITV’s university drama Cheat. This had a similarly attention-grabbing set-up, full of moral murk and psychological intrigue.

“Myles is always excellent, as she demonstrated in Torchwood, Broadchurch and Keeping Faith, but even she was outshone by Corfield and Ceesay. As the femme fatale, Corfield was mercurial, manipulative and disarmingly charismatic. Ceesay, who was BAFTA-nominated for Damilola, Our Loved Boy, had natural screen presence, palpable intelligence and brought to mind Peter Falk’s Lieutenant Columbo. He even said ‘Just one more thing…’ before he left the room.

“The cast’s skilful performances compensated for a rather overwrought and occasionally clumsy script, a little too much in love with its own literary references and stagey speechifying. It’s refreshing when new dramas dare to be different, just as long as they don’t tip over into hokey, po-faced pretentiousness.”

We Hunt Together airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

