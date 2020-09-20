How to Stream 49ers vs Jets Without Cable for Free

The New York Jets will host the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 2 tilt on Sunday as each squad searches for their first victory of the season.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Jets online:

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including San Francisco, New York and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Jets live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Jets live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Jets live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 49ers vs Jets live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the 49ers vs Jets live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Jets live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

49ers vs Jets Preview

The 49ers opened their 2020 campaign with a defeat last week, falling 24-20 to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals at home despite capturing a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

“I mean, that’s how football goes,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the loss, according to the team’s official website. “We had a number of chances to win that game. I thought we started out very well. Thought we had a chance to run away with it a little bit in the first half.”

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected on 19 of 33 passes for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns without turning the ball over. Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 56 yards and caught for 95 more, including a 76-yard score in the first quarter.

Tight end George Kittle made 4 catches for 44 yards. The 2019 first-team All-Pro played the second half despite sustaining a knee sprain in the first, though he wasn’t targeted once in 30 snaps after the midway break. On Friday, the team ruled him out of Sunday’s meeting with the Jets, leaving tight end duties to Ross Dwelley, Jordan Reed and rookie Charlie Woerner.

“I’m confident in all three of our guys out there,” Shanahan said Friday, per the team’s site. “All of them have their traits that they do some things better than the others. But all three of them are capable of running, blocking, catching.”

The Jets also dropped their season opener to a division rival, succumbing to the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on the road. New York managed just 23 yards and one first down over their first five drives, which yielded a trio of three-and-outs and an interception as the team went down 21-0.

“It was about as bad of a start offensively as we could’ve had,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said, according to The Associated Press. “We just really did not play well. It’s disappointing in the aspect that, just watching the guys work all week and the excitement level coming into this game. We’ve got a lot to work on. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to get fixed.”

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold went 21-of-35 for 215 yards, a touchdown and a pick. Like Garoppolo, he’ll be without a top target on Sunday: wideout Jamison Crowder — who last week scored on a 69-yard catch-and-run en route to a 7-catch, 115-yard performance — will miss the contest with a hamstring injury.